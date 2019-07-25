शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Karnataka: A fire breaks out at a godown in Chikka Gollahally in Bengaluru 11 fire tenders at spot

बंगलूरू के चिक्का गोलाहाली गोदाम में भीषण आग, मौके पर दमकल की 11 गाड़ियां मौजूद 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Thu, 25 Jul 2019 11:50 PM IST
Fire
Fire - फोटो : ANI
बंगलूरू के चिक्का गोलाहाली में एक गोदाम में आग लग गई है। राहत के लिए घटनास्थल पर दमकल विभाग की 11 गाड़ियां पहुंची हैं। अधिक जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा की जा रही है।
bengaluru fire fire tenders fire brigade बेंगलुरु फायर फायर ब्रिगेड दमकल विभाग
