Karnataka: विधानसभा के मौजूदा सत्र से 10 BJP विधायक निलंबित, बसनगौड़ा पाटिल हुए बेहोश; पुलिस हिरासत में बोम्मई

#WATCH | Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal falls unconscious following the ruckus outside the Karnataka Assembly. He has been taken to the hospital.
10 BJP MLAs have been suspended for this session for throwing paper at the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly and chair… pic.twitter.com/7sV4iv9VQo
