कांग्रेस ने किया मध्यप्रदेश और ओडिशा विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवारों का एलान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 09:43 PM IST
कांग्रेस ने मध्यप्रदेश विधानसभा और ओडिशा विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवारों का एलान कर दिया है। कांग्रेस ने मध्यप्रदेश के झाबुआ विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए कांतिलाल भूरिया को उम्मीदवार बनाया है। जबकि ओडिशा की बीजेपुर सीट से कांग्रेस के दिलीप कुमार पांडा उपचुनाव लड़ेंगे।
