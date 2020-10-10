असमः भक्तों के परिक्रमा के लिए कल से खुलेगा कामाख्या मंदिर, आंतरिक गर्भगृह रहेगा बंद

Kamakhya temple to open from tomorrow for devotees to perform 'parikrama'. The inner sanctum sanctorum will however remain closed; Devalaya complex gate will remain open from 8 am till sunset: Kamakhya Devalaya Management Committee (file pic) #Assam pic.twitter.com/Nb4UXoP21i— ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2020
