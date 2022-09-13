मेरा शहर

Hindi News ›   India News ›   Kakadu Exercise 2022: INS Satpura and P8I Maritime Patrol Aircraft of Indian Navy reached Darwin in Australia

Kakadu Exercise 2022: ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचा भारत का INS सतपुड़ा, 14 देशों की नौसेना के साथ करेगा युद्धाभ्यास

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Published by: प्रांजुल श्रीवास्तव Updated Tue, 13 Sep 2022 11:08 AM IST
इस बहुराष्ट्रीय अभ्यास में 14 नौसेनाओं के जहाज व समुद्री वाहन शामिल होंगे। यह अभ्यास दो सप्ताह तक बंदरगाह व समुद्र दोनों में किया जाएगा।

ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचा INS सतपुड़ा
ऑस्ट्रेलिया पहुंचा INS सतपुड़ा - फोटो : ANI
रॉयल ऑस्ट्रेलियाई नौसेना द्वारा आयोजित काकाडू युद्धाभ्यास में भाग लेने के लिए भारतीय नौसेना का आईएनएस सतपुड़ा और पी8आई समुद्री गश्ती विमान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के डार्विन पहुंच चुका है। ये विमान सोमवार को यहां पहुंचे। 




भारतीय नौसेना की ओर से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक, इस बहुराष्ट्रीय अभ्यास में 14 नौसेनाओं के जहाज व समुद्री वाहन शामिल होंगे। यह अभ्यास दो सप्ताह तक बंदरगाह व समुद्र दोनों में किया जाएगा। अभ्यास के बंदरगाह चरण के दौरान, जहाज के चालक दल भाग लेने वाली नौसेनाओं के साथ परिचालन योजना पर विचारों को साझा करेंगे। 

