ओडिशा : पांच वर्षीय बच्ची को मारकर घर के सामने दफनाया, भाजपा नेता ने की सीबीआई जांच की मांग 

It's very sad that a 5-year-old was killed & her decaying skeleton was dumped in front of her house. Local MLA's name & someone he's protecting have come forward in the case. Our demands are to have a CBI probe & the resignation of minister Arun Sahu: Sambit Patra, BJP leader https://t.co/7ccKM4I3mK pic.twitter.com/IhDYwjMtRJ