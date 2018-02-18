अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   Jignesh Mevani detained by the gujarat police over death of Dalit Activist Bhanubhai Vankar

गुजरात: दलित कार्यकर्ता की मौत पर प्रदर्शन, हिरासत में जिग्नेश मेवानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुजरात Updated Sun, 18 Feb 2018 02:11 PM IST
Jignesh Mevani detained by the gujarat police over death of Dalit Activist Bhanubhai Vankar
जिग्नेश मेवानी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
दलित नेता और गुजरात के वडगाम से विधायक जिग्नेश मेवानी को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है। गुरुवार को दलित कार्यकर्ता भानुभाई वणकर की मौत पर जिग्नेश ने पाटन में विरोध प्रदर्शन का ऐलान किया था।
जैसी ही जिग्नेश और उनके समर्थक विरोध के लिए निकले गुजरात पुलिस ने उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया। इसके बाद जिग्नेश मेवानी की टीम ने ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी कि 'जिग्नेश मेवानी और उनके साथियों को कार से निकाल के, कार की चाबी तोड़ के गलत तरीके से अज्ञात लोगो द्वारा कोई अज्ञात जगह पर ले गए है।'
 



एक अन्य ट्वीट में बताया गया कि 'समर्थकों को भानुभाई की मौत मामले में शांतिपूर्ण तरीके से प्रदर्शन करने के लिए हिरासत में लिया गया है।

बता दें कि गुजरात में सरकार की ओर से दी जाने वाली जमीन का हस्तारंण नहीं होने से पाटण कलेक्टर कार्यालय के बाहर भानुभाई ने आत्मदाह कर लिया था।

RELATED

jignesh mevani dalit gujarat

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

rani mukerji reveals when she met aditya chopra first time
Bollywood

रानी मुखर्जी ने किया खुलासा, करोड़ों कमाने वाले आदित्य चोपड़ा को इस वजह से देती हैं हर दिन गालियां

18 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood 5 celebrities who do not drink in real life
Bollywood

बिग बी से लेकर अक्षय तक बॉलीवुड के ये सुपरस्टार्स जिन्होंने आज तक नहीं लगाया शराब को हाथ

18 फरवरी 2018

5 bollywood stars used body doubles
Bollywood

चाहें आमिर हों या सलमान, कैसे आसानी से कर लेते हैं खतरनाक एक्शन सीन, ये है राज

18 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood celebrities shocking Top 5 statement on Sexual harassment
Bollywood

यौन शोषण के मुद्दे पर 5 सेलिब्रिटीज के ऐसे बयान जिसने रातोंरात मचा दिया था तहलका

18 फरवरी 2018

Rajinikanth film 2.0 release date clashes with ‪Thugs of Hindostan
Bollywood

450 करोड़ की ये फिल्म दीवाली पर हो सकती है रिलीज, रजनीकांत और अमिताभ की होगी टक्कर

18 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan Posts His Amitabh Bachchan To Work With Deepika Padukone And Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन ने दी जॉब एप्लिकेशन, इन दो हीरोइनों के साथ करना चाहते हैं काम

18 फरवरी 2018

This Is How Katrina Kaif Sister Isabelle Preparing For Bollywood Debut
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड की मशहूर एक्ट्रेस की बहन जल्द करेगी हिन्दी फिल्मों में डेब्यू, विदेश में सलमान खान ने किया था लॉन्च

18 फरवरी 2018

Film Dhadak Actors Ishaan Khatter And Janhvi Kapoor Spotted Together Outside Cinema Hall In Mumbai
Bollywood

साथ फिल्म देखने गए ईशान खट्टर-जाह्नवी कपूर, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा, दोनों हो गए शर्म से पानी-पानी

18 फरवरी 2018

birthday special nalini jaywant played amitabh bachchan mother role
Bollywood

अमिताभ के साथ काम कर चुकीं इस एक्ट्रेस के सभी थे दीवाने, 3 दिन तक घर में पड़ी रही लाश

18 फरवरी 2018

birthday special actress nimmi story madhubala dilip kumar
Bollywood

दिलीप कुमार को ठुकराने वाली ये एक्ट्रेस खूबसूरती में मधुबाला को देती थी टक्कर, अब दिखती हैं ऐसी

18 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

RBI data said that every four hour one bank employee stuck in fraud case
India News

आरबीआई की रिपोर्ट में खुलासा: हर चार घंटे में बैंक का एक स्टाफ पकड़ा जाता है फ्रॉड केस में

आरबीआई की एक रिपोर्ट में हैरान कर देने वाले तथ्य सामने आए हैं।

18 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig on PM Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley on Twitter
India News

PNB फ्रॉड: राहुल बोले- मोटिवेशन के लिए 2 घंटे बोल सकते हैं PM, घोटालों पर साधी चुप्पी

18 फरवरी 2018

Abhishek Manu Singhvi wife purchase 1.5 crore rupee jewellery from Nirav Modi
India News

राज्यसभा सांसद की पत्नी ने नीरव मोदी से खरीदी थी डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की ज्वैलरी

18 फरवरी 2018

Robert Vadra congratulates the anniversary of Priyanka Gandhi, picture viral
India News

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा ने प्रियंका गांधी को दी सालगिरह की बधाई, तस्वीर हुई वायरल

18 फरवरी 2018

Canadian Prime Minister JustinTrudeau visits Agra Taj Mahal
India News

ताजमहल का दीदार करने पत्नी-बच्चों के साथ पहुंचे कनाडा के पीएम, आम पर्यटकों को हुई परेशानी

18 फरवरी 2018

PM narendra modi amit shah ddu marg inauguration of bjp new headquarter ashoka road
India News

नए मुख्यालय के उद्घाटन के बाद बोले PM- इस दफ्तर की आत्मा है BJP का हर कार्यकर्ता

18 फरवरी 2018

Chandrababu Naidu Said, if justice was not done to State, it will be painful
India News

सीएम चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने केंद्र को दी धमकी, कहा- 'न्याय नहीं मिला तो सरकार को होगा दर्द'

18 फरवरी 2018

Education Minister found goats in classroom during his surprise visit
India News

स्कूलों की सरप्राइज विजिट पर पहुंचे मंत्री खुद यह हाल देख रह गए हैरान

18 फरवरी 2018

Government changed villages with derogatory names to the respectable ones
India News

बिहार का नचनिया गांव हुआ अब काशीपुर, गांवों के अजीब नामों को बदलेगी सरकार

18 फरवरी 2018

PNB Fraud Case: Ex bank Employee Gokulnath Shetty revels information regarding Scam
India News

PNB फ्रॉड केस: पूर्व अधिकारी गोकुलनाथ शेट्टी ने पूछताछ में किया खुलासा

18 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

नीरव मोदी को लेकर बीजेपी कांग्रेस में गुत्थमगुत्था

लगाया। साथ ही कहा कि बीजेपी ने इस पूरे मामले का पर्दाफाश किया है कांग्रेस ने घोटाला किया है।

18 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi attack on prime minister 3:08

‘पीएनबी घोटाले पर पीएम ने क्यों साधी है चुप्पी’

18 फरवरी 2018

CM Yogi promises to bring about 3 lakh jobs in teaching, police department 1:52

शिक्षा के क्षेत्र में 1,37,000 और पुलिस विभाग में होंगी 1,62,000 भर्तियां

17 फरवरी 2018

NDA Government's 'alertness' brought UPA-led PNB Scam to light: Prakash Javadekar 1:38

प्रकाश जावड़ेकर ने पूर्व की UPA सरकार पर किया हमला, कहा...

17 फरवरी 2018

Government to bring projects to resolve Cauvery dispute: Nitin Gadkari 1:19

कावेरी जल विवाद पर बोले नितिन गडकरी, ऐसे सुलझेगा मामला

17 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

Jignesh Mevani Said on BJP, political parties should come together to defeat Chaddidharis
India News

जिग्नेश मेवाणी ने बीजेपी पर साधा निशाना, बोले- इन्हें हराने के लिए साथ आएं सभी दल

30 जनवरी 2018

delhi police denies to jignesh mevani for rally and now heavy security deployed at parliament street
India News

दिल्ली: रोक के बावजूद जिग्नेश ने की हुंकार रैली, निशाने पर रहे पीएम मोदी

9 जनवरी 2018

koregaon violence: government says mevani and umar khalid had nothing do in issue
India News

कोरेगांव जातीय हिंसा: जिग्नेश मेवाणी और उमर खालिद को मिली क्लीन चिट

7 जनवरी 2018

Jignesh mevani reached delhi to challenge pm modi
India News

गुजरात के बाद देशभर में दलित चेहरा बनने में जुटे मेवानी, दिल्ली पहुंच पीएम से दो-दो हाथ का ऐलान

5 जनवरी 2018

Mumbai Police has issued search warrant against Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid
India News

जिग्नेश और उमर के खिलाफ सर्च वारंट, भड़काऊ भाषण देने का है आरोप

5 जनवरी 2018

bhim koregaon violence heat reaches delhi, Traffic movement closed Connaught Place to India Gate
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पहुंचा भीमा कोरेगांव दलित हिंसा का मुद्दा, बंद किया गया ये रास्ता

4 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Switch to Amarujala.com App

Get Lightning Fast Experience

Click On Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.