दिल्ली एयरपोर्ट पर कैटरिंग वैन से टकराया विमान, टला बड़ा हादसा

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 09 Apr 2018 05:16 AM IST
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट
आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट - फोटो : ANI
दिल्ली के आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट पर रविवार को बड़ा विमान हादसा टल गया। दुबई से आ रहे जेट एयरवेज के विमान का लैंडिंग के दौरान दायां विंग दूसरे रनवे पर खड़ी कैटरिंग वैन से जा टकराया, लेकिन रफ्तार कम होने से ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं हुआ। कंपनी के प्रवक्ता ने बताया कि चालक दल के आठ सदस्यों सहित सभी 133 यात्री सुरक्षित हैं।
सूत्रों के अनुसार रात करीब 8 बजे फ्लाइट संख्या 9डब्लू-545 दुबई से आईजीआई एयरपोर्ट के रनवे तीन पर लैंड कर रही थी। बगल में ही एक कैटरिंग वैन खड़ी थी। फ्लाइट का विंग वैन से जा टकराया, जिससे वह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, फ्लाइट लगभग पार्क हो गयी थी।




इससे पहले मई 2017 में भी जेट एयरवेज का एक विमान ऐसे ही हादसे का शिकार हो गया था। तब पटना से आ रही फ्लाइट का विंग श्रीनगर की उड़ान के लिए तैयार दूसरे विमान के विंग से टकरा गया था। अधिकारियों ने इसकी जांच शुरू कर दी है जबकि जांच में डीजीसीए भी शामिल हो सकते हैं। 

