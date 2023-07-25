लोकसभा चुनाव अकेले लड़ेगी जेडीएस: पूर्व पीएम देवगौड़ा का एलान- वहीं उतारेंगे उम्मीदवार, जहां पार्टी मजबूत

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | Bengaluru: On alleged alliance between JDS and BJP in Karnataka, JDS chief HD Devegowda says, "Let me be very clear. There is no question of aligning with anybody, we will fight the battle independently on our own." pic.twitter.com/ok1lxJivzl
