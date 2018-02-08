अपना शहर चुनें

कर्नाटक: एक साथ आए मायावती और देवगौड़ा, बीएसपी 20 सीटों पर लड़ेगी चुनाव

Updated Thu, 08 Feb 2018 01:41 PM IST
JDS and BSP done alliance for upcoming Karnataka assembly elections
देवगौड़ा-मायावती
कर्नाटक में होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों से पहले जनता दल सेक्युलर (जेडीएस) और बहुजन समाज पार्टी (बसपा) ने हाथ मिला लिए हैं। इस गठबंधन के जरिए मायावती की पार्टी 20 से 30 सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ेगी जबकि एचडी देवगौड़ा की पार्टी बाकी सीटों पर अपने उम्मीदवार खड़े करेगी। इस समय कर्नाटक में चुनाव साफ तौर से भाजपा और कांग्रेस के बीच दिखाई दे रहा है। दोनों एक दूसरे पर किसी ना किसी मामले को लेकर आरोप लगा रहे हैं। 

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया के बीच कड़वे बोल पहले ही शुरू हो गए हैं। कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी तीन दिन के दौरे पर कर्नाटक जाएंगे। 10 से 13 फरवरी के बीच अपने दौरे के दौरान राहुल बेल्लारी, कोप्पल, रायचूर, यादगीर, गुलबर्गा और बिदार की यात्रा करेंगे।

साल 2013 में हुए चुनाव के दौरान कांग्रेस को 224 सदस्यों वाले राज्य में 122 सीटों पर जीत हासिल हुई थी। वहीं भाजपा को 40 और जेडीएस को 40 सीटें मिली थीं। बीएसपी ने भी चुनाव लड़ा था लेकिन वह राज्य में अपना खाता खोलने में नाकाम रही थी। बता दें कि इसी साल राज्य में चुनाव होने हैं।
