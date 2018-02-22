भारत यात्रा पर आए कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री की डिनर पार्टी में आतंकी को बुलाया गया, तस्वीरें आईं सामने

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist who was active in the banned Int'l Sikh Youth Federation, photographed w/Canadian PM's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on 20 Feb. He was also invited for formal dinner with Canadian PM, invite being rescinded now (CBC News) pic.twitter.com/pT7P3eLq1L— ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018
Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, photographed with Jaspal Atwal at in Mumbai on 20 Feb. Atwal, a former member of banned terrorist group Int'l Sikh Youth Federation, was invited for dinner with #JustinTrudeau in Delhi, today (CBC News) pic.twitter.com/cO3h3YcUUA— ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018
Jaspal Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986, he was one of four men who ambushed & shot at Sidhu's car. (Pic: Invite to Jaspal Atwal for dinner with Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau, Source: CBC News) pic.twitter.com/dqZpWEwgls— ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018
पड़ोसी देशों की ओर इशारा करते हुए कहा कि जिस तरह कश्मीर में अशांति फैलाने के लिए आतंकवादी भेजे जाते हैं। उसी तरह नार्थ ईस्ट में अशांति फैलाने के लिए अवैध आबादी को भारत में भेजा जाता है।
22 फरवरी 2018