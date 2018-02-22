शहर चुनें

भारत यात्रा पर आए कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री की डिनर पार्टी में आतंकी को बुलाया गया, तस्वीरें आईं सामने

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 22 Feb 2018 09:40 AM IST
Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist photographed with Canadian PM's wife
कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री की पत्नी के साथ आतंकी जसपाल - फोटो : ANI
कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री का भारत दौरा विवाद की राह पर चल पड़ा है। मंगलवार को मुंबई में कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो के लिए एक फॉर्मल डिनर पार्टी का आयोजन किया गया था। इस डिनर पार्टी में बॉलीवुड की हस्तियों के साथ कनाडा के नेताओं को भी आमंत्रित किया गया था। जसपाल अटवाल की मौजूदगी की खबर मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है। एजेंसी एएनआई ने सीबीसी न्यूज के हवाले से पार्टी की कुछ तस्वीरें जारी की हैं। जिसमें प्रतिबंधित संगठन का आतंकी, कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो की पत्नी शोफी ट्रूडो के साथ एक तस्वीर में नजर आया है। 
 
प्रतिबंधित आतंकी संगठन का नेता और हत्या का दोषी जसपाल, कनाडा के शीर्ष नेताओं के साथ फोटो खिंचवाते पाया गया। प्रधानमंत्री ट्रूडो की पत्नी के अलावा कनाडा के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और कम्यूनिटी मिनिस्टर अमरजीत सोही के साथ भी जसपाल अटवाल की फोटो सामने आई है। 
 
कौन है जसपाल अटवाल 

जसपाल अटवाल खालिस्तान समर्थक आतंकी रहा है। अटवाल बैन किए गए इंटरनेशनल सिख यूथ फेडरेशन में काम करता था। उस पर कैबिनेट मंत्री मलकियत सिंह सिद्धू की हत्या की साजिश का आरोप लगा है। साल 1986 में वैनकूबर आइलैंड पर मलकियत सिंह सिद्धू की कार पर गोलियां बरसाई गई थीं, जसपाल उन चार आरोपियों में शामिल था जिन्होंने सिद्धू की कार पर गोली बारी की थी। 
 
गुरुवार को होने वाली डिनर पार्टी के लिए भी जसपाल को आमंत्रित किया गया था लेकिन अब आमंत्रण को कैसिंल कर दिया गया।  पीएमओ प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि मैं इस बात की पुष्टि कर सकता हूं कि हाई कमिशन जसपाल अटवाल के निमंत्रण को रद्द करने की प्रक्रिया में हैं। 

