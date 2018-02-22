भारत यात्रा पर आए कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री की डिनर पार्टी में आतंकी को बुलाया गया, तस्वीरें आईं सामने

{"_id":"5a8e3e134f1c1b8e238ba09c","slug":"jaspal-atwal-a-convicted-khalistani-terrorist-photographed-with-canadian-pm-s-wife","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u0928\u093e\u0921\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0921\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u0908\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 ","category":{"title":"India News","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist who was active in the banned Int'l Sikh Youth Federation, photographed w/Canadian PM's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on 20 Feb. He was also invited for formal dinner with Canadian PM, invite being rescinded now (CBC News) pic.twitter.com/pT7P3eLq1L — ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018

Canadian Minister of Infrastructure and Communities Amarjeet Sohi, photographed with Jaspal Atwal at in Mumbai on 20 Feb. Atwal, a former member of banned terrorist group Int'l Sikh Youth Federation, was invited for dinner with #JustinTrudeau in Delhi, today (CBC News) pic.twitter.com/cO3h3YcUUA — ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018

Jaspal Atwal was convicted of the attempted murder of Punjab minister, Malkiat Singh Sidhu, on Vancouver Island in 1986, he was one of four men who ambushed & shot at Sidhu's car. (Pic: Invite to Jaspal Atwal for dinner with Canadian PM #JustinTrudeau, Source: CBC News) pic.twitter.com/dqZpWEwgls — ANI (@ANI) 22 February 2018

कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री का भारत दौरा विवाद की राह पर चल पड़ा है। मंगलवार को मुंबई में कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो के लिए एक फॉर्मल डिनर पार्टी का आयोजन किया गया था। इस डिनर पार्टी में बॉलीवुड की हस्तियों के साथ कनाडा के नेताओं को भी आमंत्रित किया गया था। जसपाल अटवाल की मौजूदगी की खबर मिलने से हड़कंप मच गया है। एजेंसी एएनआई ने सीबीसी न्यूज के हवाले से पार्टी की कुछ तस्वीरें जारी की हैं। जिसमें प्रतिबंधित संगठन का आतंकी, कनाडा के प्रधानमंत्री जस्टिन ट्रूडो की पत्नी शोफी ट्रूडो के साथ एक तस्वीर में नजर आया है।प्रतिबंधित आतंकी संगठन का नेता और हत्या का दोषी जसपाल, कनाडा के शीर्ष नेताओं के साथ फोटो खिंचवाते पाया गया। प्रधानमंत्री ट्रूडो की पत्नी के अलावा कनाडा के इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर और कम्यूनिटी मिनिस्टर अमरजीत सोही के साथ भी जसपाल अटवाल की फोटो सामने आई है।जसपाल अटवाल खालिस्तान समर्थक आतंकी रहा है। अटवाल बैन किए गए इंटरनेशनल सिख यूथ फेडरेशन में काम करता था। उस पर कैबिनेट मंत्री मलकियत सिंह सिद्धू की हत्या की साजिश का आरोप लगा है। साल 1986 में वैनकूबर आइलैंड पर मलकियत सिंह सिद्धू की कार पर गोलियां बरसाई गई थीं, जसपाल उन चार आरोपियों में शामिल था जिन्होंने सिद्धू की कार पर गोली बारी की थी।गुरुवार को होने वाली डिनर पार्टी के लिए भी जसपाल को आमंत्रित किया गया था लेकिन अब आमंत्रण को कैसिंल कर दिया गया। पीएमओ प्रवक्ता ने कहा कि मैं इस बात की पुष्टि कर सकता हूं कि हाई कमिशन जसपाल अटवाल के निमंत्रण को रद्द करने की प्रक्रिया में हैं।