अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   janta dal united to contest Nagaland assembly election alone

नगालैंड में अकेले चुनाव लड़ेगी JDU, जारी किया घोषणापत्र 

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, कोहिमा Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 06:32 PM IST
janta dal united to contest Nagaland assembly election alone
जनता दल (यू) ने इस महीने होने वाले विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए शुक्रवार को अपना घोषणापत्र जारी कर दिया। पार्टी ने घोषणापत्र में न्याय के साथ विकास का नारा दिया है। पार्टी ने सत्ता में आने पर राज्य के तमाम क्षेत्रों की अर्थव्यवस्था को मजबूत करने का दावा किया है।

पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष एनएसएन लोथा ने कहा कि राज्य में अगली सरकार के गठन के लिए जद (यू) चुनावी नतीजों के बाद समान विचारधारा वाले राजनीतिक दलों के साथ तालमेल के लिए तैयार है।

RELATED

ध्यान रहे कि जद (यू) भी राज्य की साझा सरकार में शामिल था। लेकिन उसने इस बार अकेले चुनाव लड़ने का फैसला किया है।
jdu nagaland election north east

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety new song Bom Diggy Diggy has been released
Bollywood

'बम डिगी डिगी' करता आया 'सोनू के टीटू की स्वीटी' का यह गाना, आप भी झूम उठेंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra shares his pool side hot picture, proves his fitness goals
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की पूल साइड पर 'चिल' करते हुए हॉट फोटो, आप भी देखें

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth Malhotra aiyaary actor confession left Madhuri Dixit scandalised
Bollywood

माधुरी दीक्षित को बेडरूम तक ले जाना चाहता था 17 साल छोटा ये एक्टर, जानकर रह गई थीं हैरान

9 फरवरी 2018

Everyone should watch Akshay Kumar Padman because of these 5 reasons
Bollywood

वो 5 बड़े कारण, क्यों हर किसी को देखनी चाहिए 'पैडमैन'

9 फरवरी 2018

padman banned in pakistan here is reason
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' नहीं 'पैडमैन' यहां हो गई बैन, जानें क्यों लगी अक्षय की फिल्म पर रोक

9 फरवरी 2018

Sidharth malhotra talks about being single, not dating Alia Bhatt anymore
Bollywood

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा ने अपनी पर्सनल लाइफ को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, अलिया का जानना जरूरी

9 फरवरी 2018

5 Power full dialogues of movie Padman
Bollywood

फिल्म 'पैडमैन' के 5 ऐसे दमदार डायलॉग्स जो समाज को झकझोर देंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

media boycotted karan johar kids birthday bash
Bollywood

इस वजह से करण जौहर को करना पड़ा बायकॉट का सामना, पार्टी का रंग रहा फीका

9 फरवरी 2018

Anil Kapoor son Harshvadhan Kapoor spotted on a dinner date with Monica Dogra
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस के साथ सीक्रेट डेट पर निकले अनिल कपूर के बेटे, कैमरा देखते ही चुराई नजरें

9 फरवरी 2018

ranbir kapoor close friend revealed something big about his affair with alia bhatt
Bollywood

रणबीर कपूर के खास दोस्त की आलिया भट्ट को चेतावनी, 'प्यार में मिलेगा धोखा, बहुत रोएंगी'

9 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

PM Modi asked MPs to hold tiffin party ahead of 2019 lok sabha election
India News

2019 की चुनावी जंग जीतने के लिए प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने चला दांव, बनाया मास्टर प्लान

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 में कैसे जीत मिलेगी भाजपा और कांग्रेस लगातार इस पर फोकस कर रही है।

9 फरवरी 2018

Central Government ask jammu kashmir to review security parameter and deploy crpf at jail
India News

केंद्र की जम्मू-कश्मीर सरकार को नसीहत, जेलों पर तैनात करें सीआरपीएफ

9 फरवरी 2018

Ayodhya Verdict: Muslim leader meets with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
India News

अयोध्या विवाद: श्री श्री रविशंकर से मुस्लिम नेताओं ने की मुलाकात, आउट ऑफ कोर्ट सेटलमेंट पर हुई चर्चा

9 फरवरी 2018

China ready to reopen nathula pass for kailash mansarovar yatra 
India News

चीन का अडंगा खत्म, कैलाश मानसरोवर यात्रा के लिए खुलेगा नाथू लॉ मार्ग  

9 फरवरी 2018

Finally Govt of India admitted that Bridges of British Era are more strong then present construction
India News

सरकार ने भी माना, अंग्रेजों के बनाए गए पुल हमसे बेहतर 

9 फरवरी 2018

Rahul Gandhi and Opposition leaders met president ram nath kovind over Judge Loya death case
India News

राष्ट्रपति से मिले राहुल गांधी, बोले- जज लोया की मौत संदिग्ध, SIT गठित हो  

9 फरवरी 2018

Delhi police special cell arrested group captain arun marwah for leaking documents to isi
India News

अंतरंग बातों के बदले एयरफोर्स कैप्टन देता था ISI को सेना के खुफिया दस्तावेज

9 फरवरी 2018

Shashi Tharoor said Sumitra Mahajans letter on cancelled meeting of committee on external affairs
India News

दोकलम मामले पर बुलाई बैठक को सुमित्रा महाजन ने किया रद्द, थरूर बोले- यह उनका अधिकार है

9 फरवरी 2018

bihar and uttar pradesh Lok Sabha seats by polls voting will be held on 11th march
India News

उपचुनाव का ऐलान, गोरखपुर और फूलपुर लोकसभा सीट पर 11 मार्च को वोटिंग

9 फरवरी 2018

andhra pradesh cm Chandrababu Naidu hints at crucial decision about alliance bjp
India News

TDP और BJP की खटपट बढ़ी, नायडु बोले- क्या आंध्र भारत का हिस्सा नहीं

9 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

AUTO EXPO 2018 में दिखाई गई ये कार आपके काम की है

ऑटो एक्सपो 2018 में तमात तरह की गाड़ियां पेश की गईं। कुछ नई, कुछ पुरानी, कुछ कॉन्सेप्ट तो कुछ फीचर कार्स लेकिन हम इस खास सेगमेंट में आपको वो कार दिखाएंगे जो आपके काम की हैं।

9 फरवरी 2018

bjp parliamentary party meeting in delhi 3:51

बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक में राहुल के 'पॉलिटिकल स्टाइल' पर कही गई ये बड़ी बात

9 फरवरी 2018

ARMED FORCE OFFICER CAPTAIN ARUN MARWAH ARRESTED FOR LEAKING TO ISI 3:01

हिंदुस्तान में ISI का ‘हुस्न जाल’, अब फंसा ये वायुसेना अफसर

9 फरवरी 2018

AUTO EXPO 2018 WATCH THE ELECTRIC CARS LAUNCHED BY HONDA, MAHINDRA AND BMW 3:02

AUTO EXPO 2018: इस कार को लेने के बाद आपको कभी पेट्रोल पंप नहीं जान पड़ेगा

9 फरवरी 2018

Age relaxation to J&K students for UPSC discontinued Omar says we are demoralising 1:58

विनय कटियार पर यूं भड़के उमर अब्दुल्ला, बजरंग दल वाले सुन नहीं पाएंगे

9 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

JDU leader Shivanand Tiwari meets Anand Mohan in saharsa jail who is sentenced in the murder case
Bihar

हत्या केस में उम्रकैद काट रहे आनंद मोहन से जेल में मिले जेडीयू नेता शिवानंद तिवारी

2 फरवरी 2018

sharad yadav targets bihar CM nitish kumar in buxar
Bihar

बक्सर पहुंचे शरद यादव, दलित महापंचायत में CM नीतीश पर साधा निशाना

1 फरवरी 2018

Fodder scam: In end Truth will win says RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
India News

चारा घोटाला: दोषी लालू बोले- झुकूंगा नहीं, लड़ते-लड़ते मर जाऊंगा लेकिन मनुवादियों को हराऊंगा

24 दिसंबर 2017

JDU leader Veerendra Kumar resigns from Rajya Sabha membership
India News

जदयू में फिर असंतोष के स्वर, नीतीश के फैसलों से नाराज वीरेंद्र कुमार ने राज्यसभा से दिया इस्तीफा

20 दिसंबर 2017

Sharad Yadav supporters marched to Raj Bhawan in patna raised slogans against Nitish kumar
Bihar

पटना: शरद यादव समर्थकों ने राजभवन तक मार्च निकाला, सीएम नीतीश के खिलाफ नारे लगाए

19 दिसंबर 2017

Sharad Yadav’s disqualification from Rajya Sabha on hold says Delhi High Court
India News

शरद यादव को कोर्ट से मिली राहत, मिलती रहेंगी सांसद के तौर पर सारी सुविधाएं

15 दिसंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.