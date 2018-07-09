शहर चुनें

जम्मू-कश्मीर: सेना और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, एक आतंकी ढेर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Updated Mon, 09 Jul 2018 08:24 AM IST
जम्मू कश्मीर के कुपवाड़ा में भारतीय जवानों ने एक आतंकी को मार गिराया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक भारतीय सेना ने यह एनकाउंटर देर रात कुपवाड़ा के जंगलों में किया है।


 

