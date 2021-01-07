जम्मू-कश्मीर के आईएएस, आईपीएस और आईएफओएस कैडर का एजीएमयूटी में विलय

Centre issues notification to amend J&K reorganization act 2019. All officers of J&K cadre of All India Services to become part of AGMUT cadre. Future allocations of all All India Services officers for J&K and Ladakh shall be made to AGMUT cadre.— ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.