Jammu and Kashmir cadre of IAS, IPS and IFoS merged with AGMUT cadre

जम्मू-कश्मीर के आईएएस, आईपीएस और आईएफओएस कैडर का एजीएमयूटी में विलय

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 08:36 PM IST
गृह मंत्रालय
गृह मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
केंद्र सरकार ने सिविल सर्विसेज के जम्मू-कश्मीर कैडर को खत्म करते हुए इसका विलय एजीएमयूटी कैडर में कर दिया है। सरकार के इस फैसले के बाद से जम्मू-कश्मीर के आईएएस, आईपीएस और आईएफएस अधिकारी अब एजीएमयूटी कैडर (अरुणाचल प्रदेश, गोवा, मिजोरम और यूनियन टेरेटरीज कैडर) का हिस्सा होंगे।
बता दें कि इससे पहले जम्मू-कश्मीर कैडर के अधिकारियों की नियुक्ति दूसरे राज्यों में नहीं होती थी। लेकिन अब नए आदेश के बाद से यहां के अधिकारियों को अन्य राज्यों में भी नियुक्ति की जा सकती है।

 

india news national jammu kashmir agmut central government

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

