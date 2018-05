Kathua case: J&K government has submitted to the Supreme Court that it is ready for a fair trial in the state. It opposed the transfer of the case to another state. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/MVVvbODHnr

Supreme Court after transferring the #Kathua case to Pathankot Court said day to day hearing would take place in the matter. In-camera proceedings would be held. Next date of hearing in the case is July 9.