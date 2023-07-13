ISRO: चंद्रयान-3 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले तिरुपति वेंकटचलपति मंदिर पहुंचे वैज्ञानिक, मिशन की सफलता के लिए की पूजा

भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संस्था (इसरो) जल्द ही चंद्रयान- 3 लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। सफल लॉन्च की प्रार्थना के लिए इसरो वैज्ञानिक की एक टीम चंद्रयान-3 के छोटे मॉडल (miniature model) को लेकर तिरुपति वेंकटचलपति मंदिर पहुंची।

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A team of ISRO scientists team arrive at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple, with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers.

— ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023 वैज्ञानिकों ने पूजा-अर्चना की

आंध्र प्रदेश के तिरुपति वेंकटचलपति मंदिर में इसरो वैज्ञानिकों ने पूजा-अर्चना की। बाद में उन्होंने छोटे मॉडल को दिखाते हुए कहा कि यह चंद्रयान-3 है। इसे कल लॉन्च किया जाएगा। बता दें, इसरो ने हाल ही में घोषणा की थी कि इसरो चंद्रयान के तीसरे मिशन को आंध्र प्रदेश के श्रीहरिकोटा स्थित सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र से 14 जुलाई को दोपहर बाद 2:35 बजे लॉन्च करेगा।



मंगलवार को किया था पूर्वाभ्यास

इससे पहले मंगलवार को इसरो ने चंद्रयान-3 को सफलतापूर्वक चंद्रमा पर उतारने का पूर्वाभ्यास किया था। इसरो की ओर से एक ट्वीट में बताया गया था कि लॉन्च की पूरी तैयारी और प्रक्रिया का डमी रूप में 24 घंटे का पूर्वाभ्यास सफलतापूर्वक संपन्न हुआ। भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) बहुप्रतीक्षित मिशन चंद्रयान-3 की लॉन्चिंग 14 जुलाई को करेगा। चंद्रयान-3 का फोकस चंद्रमा की सतह पर सुरक्षित लैंड करने पर है। इससे पहले इसरो ने दो मिशनों- चंद्रयान -1 और चंद्रयान-2 को लांच किया था, लेकिन ये दोनों सतह पर लैंड नहीं हो सके थे।

इसरो के अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, चंद्रयान-3 मिशन चंद्रयान-2 का ही अगला चरण है, जो चंद्रमा की सतह पर उतरेगा और परीक्षण करेगा। इसमें एक प्रणोदन मॉड्यूल, एक लैंडर और एक रोवर होगा। चंद्रयान-3 का फोकस चंद्रमा की सतह पर सुरक्षित लैंड करने पर है। मिशन की सफलता के लिए नए उपकरण बनाए गए हैं। एल्गोरिदम को बेहतर किया गया है। जिन वजहों से चंद्रयान-2 मिशन चंद्रमा की सतह नहीं उतर पाया था, उन पर फोकस किया गया है।

मिशन 14 जुलाई को दोपहर 2:35 बजे श्रीहरिकोटा केन्द्र से उड़ान भरेगा और अगर सब कुछ योजना के अनुसार हुआ तो 23 या 24 अगस्त को चंद्रमा पर उतरेगा। इससे पहले बुधवार को श्रीहरिकोटा के सतीश धवन अंतरिक्ष केंद्र में चंद्रयान-3 युक्त एनकैप्सुलेटेड असेंबली को एलवीएम3 के साथ जोड़ा गया। यह मिशन भारत को अमेरिका, रूस और चीन के बाद चंद्रमा पर सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग करने वाला दुनिया का चौथा देश बना देगा।

