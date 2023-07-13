ISRO: चंद्रयान-3 की लॉन्चिंग से पहले तिरुपति वेंकटचलपति मंदिर पहुंचे वैज्ञानिक, मिशन की सफलता के लिए की पूजा

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संस्था (इसरो) जल्द ही चंद्रयान- 3 लॉन्च करने जा रहा है। सफल लॉन्च की प्रार्थना के लिए इसरो वैज्ञानिक की एक टीम चंद्रयान-3 के छोटे मॉडल (miniature model) को लेकर तिरुपति वेंकटचलपति मंदिर पहुंची।
#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh | A team of ISRO scientists team arrive at Tirupati Venkatachalapathy Temple, with a miniature model of Chandrayaan-3 to offer prayers.
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on July 14, at 2:35 pm IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, ISRO had… pic.twitter.com/2ZRefjrzA5
विज्ञापन विज्ञापन
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Followed