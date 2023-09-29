ISKCON: मेनका गांधी के खिलाफ सौ करोड़ रुपये का मानहानि का दावा करेगा इस्कॉन कोलकाता, भेजा नोटिस

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
#WATCH | West Bengal | On BJP MP Maneka Gandhi's remark, Vice-President of ISKCON Kolkata, Radharamn Das says, "The comments of Maneka Gandhi were very unfortunate. Our devotees across the world are very hurt. We are taking legal action of defamation of Rs 100 Crores against her.… pic.twitter.com/wLkdrLLsVd
