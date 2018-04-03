शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   IRAQ MOSUL Matter: PM MODI ANNOUNCES RS 10 LAKH TO FAMILIES OF KILLED PEOPLES

इराक में मारे गए 38 भारतीयों के परिजनों को मिलेंगे 10 लाख रुपये, पीएम मोदी ने की घोषणा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 03 Apr 2018 01:02 PM IST
IRAQ MOSUL Matter: PM MODI ANNOUNCES RS 10 LAKH TO FAMILIES OF KILLED PEOPLES
इराक के मोसुल में मारे गए 38 भारतीयों के परिवार के लिए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आर्थिक सहायता की घोषणा की है। मारे गए भारतीयों को 10 लाख रुपये मुआवजा दिया जाएगा। 
आपको बता दें कि सोमवार को इराक के मोसुल में मारे गए 38 भारतीयों के शवों को लेकर विदेश राज्य मंत्री वीके सिंह वतन वापस लौटे थे। मारे गए भारतीयों में छह लोग बिहार से ताल्लुक रखते थे। सीवान के दो परिवारों ने शवों को लेने से इंकार कर दिया था। वह राज्य सरकार से वित्तीय सहायता का आश्वासन चाहते थे। 

मृतक अदालत सिंह के बेटे श्याम कुमार ने कहा था कि हम उनका शव तब तक घर लेकर नहीं जाएंगे जब तक सरकार परिवार को चलाने के लिए आर्थिक मदद देने का आश्वासन नहीं देती है। वहीं सुनील कुमार की पत्नी पूनम देवी ने कहा था कि वह परिवार में अकेले कमाने वाले थे और मैं अब बच्चों को पालने के लिए नौकरी चाहती हूं। ऐसे में पीएम मोदी के मुआवजे के फैसले से इन परिवारों को राहत मिलेगी।
 

 

RELATED

iraq mosul pm modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Ajay Devgn
Bollywood

'रेड' मारकर हिट हुए अजय देवगन परिवार समेत पहुंचे पेरिस, बेटे-बहू संग मनाया बर्थ डे

3 अप्रैल 2018

Sapna Chaudhary
Television

Bigg Boss खत्म होने के ढाई महीने बाद सपना चौधरी को आई हिना की याद, ऐसे हुआ मिलन

3 अप्रैल 2018

a
Bollywood

जया प्रदा से सनी लियोन तक, इन 5 एक्ट्रेस के असली नाम जान लेंगे तो झटका लगना तय है

3 अप्रैल 2018

a child porn star but actual 24 year boy have a rare disease
Weird Stories

पोर्न इंडस्ट्री का बड़ा स्टार है ये 3 फीट का लड़का, लेट कर शूट करता है सारे सीन, ये है असली वजह

3 अप्रैल 2018

Erica Fernandes
Television

'कसौटी जिंदगी की-2' नहीं, इस सीरियल में लीड रोल करेंगी एरिका, जानें पूरी डीटेल

3 अप्रैल 2018

जॉन अब्राहम
Bollywood

प्रोडक्शन कंपनी से विवाद के बाद भड़के जॉन अब्राहम, फिल्म को लेकर कर दिया बड़ा ऐलान

3 अप्रैल 2018

super car
Weird Stories

देखिए पूरी दुनिया को चौंकाने वाली दमदार कारें, कोई दागती है मिसाइल तो कोई छोड़ती है आग के गोले

3 अप्रैल 2018

जया प्रदा
Bollywood

शादीशुदा संग सात फेरे लेकर विवादों में घिरी थीं जया प्रदा, किसी रहस्य से कम नहीं है निजी जिंदगी

3 अप्रैल 2018

Bobby Deol
Bollywood

बॉबी देओल ने अबू धाबी से शेयर की अपनी लेटेस्ट फोटो, सलमान की तस्वीर से निगाहें हटाना मुश्किल

3 अप्रैल 2018

प्रभुदेवा
Bollywood

B'day Spl: शादी के बावजूद लिव इन रिलेशनशिप में था ये सेलिब्रिटी, पत्नी ने कर दिया था केस

3 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

rajnath singh said in lok sabha, the SC ST Act made better, Rumors being spread
India News

भारत बंद: लोकसभा में बोले राजनाथ सिंह- SC/ST एक्ट को बनाया बेहतर, फैलाई जा रही अफवाहें

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भारत बंद के दौरान भड़की हिंसा पर लोकसभा में बयान दिया।

3 अप्रैल 2018

Supreme Court agrees for an open court hearing on SC-ST Act
India News

SC-ST एक्ट: खुली अदालत में सुनवाई करेगा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, CJI तैयार

3 अप्रैल 2018

Gujarat High Court Said, physical relation with wife without consent not rape
India News

पत्नी की सहमति के बिना संबंध बनाने को नहीं माना जाएगा रेप: गुजरात हाईकोर्ट

3 अप्रैल 2018

Bharat bandh: Delhi based researcher Said, Protesters were throwing stones and laughing
India News

भारत बंद: 'मुंह पर नीला रंग पोतकर वो पत्थर फेंक रहे थे और हंस रहे थे'

3 अप्रैल 2018

Ratan Tata got emotional for company during townhall meet.
India News

टाउनहाल में भावुक हुए रतन टाटा बोले- हमें फॉलोअर नहीं लीडर बनने पर काम करना है

3 अप्रैल 2018

SC-ST Act: Demonstrate violent demonstration across the country, 12 deaths
India News

SC-ST Act में बदलाव का विरोधः हिंसक प्रदर्शन में जल उठे 10 राज्य, 12 की मौत

3 अप्रैल 2018

bharat bandh
India News

ग्वालियर, मुरैना में आज भी कर्फ्यू, यूपी के मेरठ सहित कई शहरों में इंटरनेट सेवा बंद

3 अप्रैल 2018

pm modi
India News

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने सुनी बीमार के मन की बात, एक्शन की तैयारी

3 अप्रैल 2018

supreme court
India News

जानिए क्या है SC/ST Act विवाद में दलित संगठनों की मांग, यहां से शुरू हुआ था मामला

2 अप्रैल 2018

मोहन भागवत
India News

क्या आरएसएस प्रमुख पर भी लगेगा ‘देशद्रोही’ और ‘हिंदू-विरोधी’ का ठप्पा: शिवसेना

3 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

सीबीएसई पेपर लीक : दोबारा नहीं होगा 10वीं की गणित का पेपर

सीबीएसई अब 10वीं के गणित का पेपर दोबारा नहीं कराएगा । सोमवार की शाम सीबीएसई और शिक्षा मंत्रालय के अधिकारियों के बीच हुई बैठक में फैसला लिया गया है।

3 अप्रैल 2018

राजनाथ 3:20

SC/ST एक्ट को लेकर लोकसभा में ये बोले गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह

3 अप्रैल 2018

FAKE NEWS 2:18

BREAKING: फेक न्यूज पर फैसला पीएम ने वापस लेने को कहा

3 अप्रैल 2018

एसबीआई 2:20

SBI ने इन नियमों में किया बदलाव, देखिए आप पर क्या पड़ेगा असर

2 अप्रैल 2018

भारत बंद 0:35

भारत बंद: देखिए हिंसा में गई कितने लोगों की जान, कहां रहा सबसे ज्यादा असर

2 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

मृतक का परिवार
Bihar

इराक में मारे गए भारतीयों का शव लेने से परिवार का इंकार, सरकार के सामने रखी यह शर्त

3 अप्रैल 2018

वी के सिंह
India News

38 भारतीयों के शवों के अवशेष लेकर स्वदेश लौटे वीके सिंह

2 अप्रैल 2018

वी के सिंह
India News

आज आएंगे इराक से 38 भारतीयों के शव, मोसुल में विदेश मंत्री वीके सिंह

2 अप्रैल 2018

VK Singh leaves for Iraq to bring back mortal remains of 38 Indians who were killed by ISIS
India News

38 भारतीयों के अवशेष भारत वापस लाने इराक रवाना हुए विदेश राज्यमंत्री, ISIS ने की थी हत्या

1 अप्रैल 2018

वी के सिंह
India News

39 भारतीयों के अवशेष लेने इराक रवाना हुए केन्द्रीय मंत्री वीके सिंह

1 अप्रैल 2018

वी के सिंह
India News

39 भारतीयों के शव लाने 1 अप्रैल को इराक जाएंगे वीके सिंह, ISIS ने की थी हत्या

30 मार्च 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.