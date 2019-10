चिदंबरम की मुश्किलें नहीं हो रहीं खत्म, 24 तक ईडी की हिरासत में रहेंगे

The Enforcement Directorate custody of Congress leader P Chidambaram has been extended till 24th October, in connection with INX Media case. His judicial custody in connection with the CBI case of the matter has also been extended till 24th October. pic.twitter.com/eI3xSkmiAI

INX media: Judicial custody of P Chidambaram in the CBI case has been extended, the period of judicial custody and date has not given by the court yet. Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar says, "Custody extended but next date of hearing in CBI case will be decided after ED matter hearing." pic.twitter.com/RIAQxcVpNe