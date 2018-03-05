शहर चुनें

INX मीडिया केस: कार्ति चिदंबरम खटखटाएंगे सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 01:15 PM IST
INX media case: karti chidambaram moves to supreme court after summons issue against him by ED
पूर्व वित्तमंत्री पी चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट का दरवाजा खटखटाने का फैसला किया है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक कार्ति ने प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) की ओर से उनके खिलाफ जारी हो रहे समन पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाने का फैसला किया है। 
दरअसल, कार्ति चिदंबरम आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले के चलते केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) और प्रवर्तन निदेशालय (ईडी) के निशाने पर हैं। बता दें कि कार्ति सीबीआई की हिरासत में हैं और उन्हें रविवार को पूछताछ के लिए मुंबई की भायखला जेल भी ले जाया गया, जहां भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप में घिरी इंद्राणी मुखर्जी भी मौजूद थीं।
 


घंटों चली पूछताछ के बाद कार्ति चिदंबरम ने कहा कि उनके ऊपर लगाए गए सभी आरोप गलत हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि मेरे खिलाफ चल रही कार्रवाई पूरी तरह राजनीति से प्रेरित है। बता दें कि जब कार्ति को सीबीआई मुंबई लेकर पहुंची तो वह चुपचाप भयाकला जेल चले गए, लेकिन जब वह बाहर आए तो बहुत खुश नजर आए। 

मालूम हो कि कार्ति चिदंबरम पर आरोप है कि वर्ष 2007 में जब पी चिदंबरम वित्त मंत्री थे, उस वक्त आईएनएक्स मीडिया कंपनी ने विदेशी निवेश प्रोत्साहन बोर्ड(एफआईपीबी) से क्लीयरेंस लेकर 305 करोड़ रुपये विदेशी फंड प्राप्त किए थे। इसके एवज में कार्ति को रिश्वत मिली थी। 

