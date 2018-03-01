INX मीडिया केस: कार्ति की जमानत का CBI ने किया विरोध, 14 दिन की मांगी रिमांड

Delhi: CBI in Patiala House Court seeks 14 day remand of #KartiChidambaram . CBI said 'Interrogation has only taken place for a short time.He did appear for interrogation, but remained evasive.Custodial interrogation is completely different' #KartiChidambaram #INXMediaCase— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पाकिस्तानी युवक के धोखे का शिकार होकर पाकिस्तान पहुंची भारतीय बेटी विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज की मदद से देश लौट आई है।
1 मार्च 2018