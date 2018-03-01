शहर चुनें

INX मीडिया केस: कार्ति की जमानत का CBI ने किया विरोध, 14 दिन की मांगी रिमांड

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 01 Mar 2018 03:24 PM IST
मीडिया समूह में विदेशी निवेश की अनुमति दिलाने के लिये घूस लेने के मामले में पी. चिदंबरम के बेटे कार्ति चिदंबरम से सीबीआई गुरुवार सुबह से ही पूछताछ कर रही थी। उसके बाद सीबीआई ने कार्ति चिदंबरम को दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में पेश किया। जहां सीबीआई ने सुनवाई के दौरान कार्ति और उसके सीए भास्करन को जमानत देने का विरोध किया है। 
इस मामले में सीबीआई ने कहा कि सारे सबूत उनके खिलाफ हैं, हमारे पास उनके लेन-देन के पुख्ता साक्ष्य हैं। अगर उन्हें जमानत दी गई तो इससे केस प्रभावित होगा। इसके साथ ही सीबीआई ने मांग की है कि कार्ति को 14 दिन की रिमांड पर भेजा जाए। 
 



इससे पहले बुधवार को कार्ति को सीबीआई की एक दिन का रिमांड पर भेजा गया था। सीबीआई ने कार्ति चिदंबरम को बुधवार को लंदन से लौटने के बाद चैन्नई से गिरफ्तार कर कोर्ट में पेश किया था। एजेंसी का आरोप है कि कार्ति ने मीडिया हाउस में विदेशी निवेश प्रोत्साहन बोर्ड (एफआईपीबी) की अनुमति दिलाने के लिये दस लाख डॉलर की घूस मांगी थी। 

मालूम हो कि कार्ति चिदंबरम पर आरोप है कि वर्ष 2007 में जब पी चिदंबरम वित्त मंत्री थे, उस वक्त आईएनएक्स मीडिया कंपनी ने विदेशी निवेश प्रोत्साहन बोर्ड(एफआईपीबी) से क्लीयरेंस लेकर 305 करोड़ रुपये विदेशी फंड प्राप्त किए थे। इसके एवज में कार्ति को रिश्वत मिली थी। 
