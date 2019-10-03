शहर चुनें

इंद्राणी मुखर्जी और पीटर मुखर्जी का हुआ तलाक, 17 साल पहले हुई थी शादी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Thu, 03 Oct 2019 09:38 PM IST
ख़बर सुनें
शीना बोरा हत्या मामले की प्रमुख आरोपी इंद्राणी मुखर्जी और पीटर मुखर्जी का गुरुवार को तलाक हो गया। आपसी सहमति के आधार पर बॉम्बे फैमिली कोर्ट ने तलाक को मंजूरी दे दी। इंद्राणी मुखर्जी की वकील के मुताबिक दोनों ने करीब एक साल पहले तलाक के लिए अर्जी दी थी। 
करीब 17 साल पहले नवंबर 2002 में दोनों की शादी हुई थी। पीटर, इंद्राणी और उनके पूर्व पति संजीव खन्ना के खिलाफ शीना बोरा की हत्या के केस में सीबीआई कोर्ट में मुकदमा चल रहा है। पीटर मुंबई की आर्थर रोड जेल में बंद हैं और इंद्राणी भायखला जेल में है। 



इंद्राणी मुखर्जी, पीटर मुखर्जी की दूसरी पत्नी थी। पीटर मुखर्जी वो व्यक्ति हैं जिनकी अगुवाई में स्टार टीवी की शुरुआत हुई। उस दौरान स्टार टीवी ने खूब सफलता देखी। इंद्राणी मुखर्जी खुद 9एक्स मीडिया की संस्थापक रही हैं। पीटर मुखर्जी इंद्राणी मुखर्जी के तीसरे पति हैं। 
अमरिंदर सिंह
India News

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन पर अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा, मैं और मनमोहन सिंह नहीं जाएंगे पाकिस्तान

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह ने उन खबरों को खारिज कर दिया है कि जिसमें कहा जा रहा था कि वो करतार पुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन समारोह में शामिल होने के लिए पाकिस्तान जाएंगे।

3 अक्टूबर 2019

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान (फाइल फोटो)
India News

दशहरे पर राफेल लेने फ्रांस जाएंगे रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ, लड़ाकू विमान में उड़ान भी भरेंगे  

3 अक्टूबर 2019

आदित्य ठाकरे
India News

आखिरकार क्यों लड़ेंगे आदित्य ठाकरे चुनाव 

3 अक्टूबर 2019

स्वच्छ भारत अभियान
India News

एयरफोर्स स्टेशन अर्जन सिंह ने हवा में शुरू किया स्वच्छ भारत अभियान, आसमान में लहराया झंडा

3 अक्टूबर 2019

हुड्डा
India News

चुनाव से पहले हरियाणा कांग्रेस में भीतरघात की आशंका, पूर्व सीएम और पूर्व अध्यक्ष में ठनी रार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

demonstrators at Rajghat
India News

'कफन' पहनकर राजघाट पहुंचे लोग, सरकार से मांगे ये खास अधिकार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतिकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

निजाम के पैसों पर हक जता रहा था पाकिस्तान, मिली करारी हार

3 अक्टूबर 2019

vande bharat
India News

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस में मिलेगा हवाई सफर का मजा, हर कोच में लगी है ये खास तकनीक

3 अक्टूबर 2019

sanjay nirupam
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : कांग्रेस में कलह, नाराज संजय निरुपम बोले—पार्टी छोड़ने के दिन दूर नहीं

3 अक्टूबर 2019

भाजपा का झंडा
India News

महाराष्ट्र चुनाव : भाजपा ने जारी की तीसरी सूची, इन चार नामों का किया एलान

3 अक्टूबर 2019

