प्रियंका गांधी ने बचपन की तस्वीर और कविता की पंक्तियों के साथ दादी इंदिरा को किया याद

Beyond this place of wrath and tears— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 19, 2019
Looms but the Horror of the shade,
And yet the menace of the years
Finds and shall find me unafraid.”
from Invictus, by William Ernest Henley
सशक्त, समर्थ नेतृत्व और अद्भुत प्रबंधन क्षमता की धनी, भारत को एक सशक्त देश के रूप में, स्थापित करने में अहम भूमिका रखने वाली लौह-महिला और मेरी प्यारी दादी स्व० श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती पर शत् शत् नमन।#IndiraGandhi pic.twitter.com/7ezAIsSQ9N— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 19, 2019
संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को लोकसभा में प्रदूषण और जलवायु परिवर्तन पर गंभीर चर्चा हो रही है। कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने इस चर्चा में भाग लेते हुए अपना पक्ष रखा।
19 नवंबर 2019