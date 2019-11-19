शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   India News ›   Indira Gandhi Birth Anniversary: priyanka gandhi rembemer bravest woman indira gandhi with poem

प्रियंका गांधी ने बचपन की तस्वीर और कविता की पंक्तियों के साथ दादी इंदिरा को किया याद

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Nov 2019 06:44 PM IST
प्रियंका ने दादी के साथ खेलते हुए बचपन की यह तस्वीर साझा की
प्रियंका ने दादी के साथ खेलते हुए बचपन की यह तस्वीर साझा की - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इंदिरा गांधी को उनकी 102वीं जयंती पर पूरा देश याद कर रहा है। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने अपनी दादी को एक कविता के जरिए याद किया। इंदिरा गांधी के साथ अपने बचपन की तस्वीर के साथ उन्होंने इस कविता को ट्विटर पर साझा किया। 
विज्ञापन
प्रियंका ने अपने सोशल मीडिया अकाउंट पर लिखा, 'दुनिया की सबसे बहादुर महिला की याद में।' इस शीर्षक के साथ उन्होंने विलियम अर्नेस्ट हेनले की कविता साझा की। 
 

याद रहे कि प्रियंका गांधी की तुलना अक्सर इंदिरा गांधी के साथ होती रहती है। उनके साड़ी पहनने का स्टाइल और हेयर स्टाइल काफी हद तक उनकी दादी जैसे हैं। 

प्रियंका के अलावा राहुल गांधी ने भी अपनी दादी को श्रद्धांजलि दी। उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'सशक्त, समर्थ नेतृत्व और अद्भुत प्रबंधन क्षमता की धनी, भारत को एक सशक्त देश के रूप में, स्थापित करने में अहम भूमिका रखने वाली लौह-महिला और मेरी प्यारी दादी स्वर्गीय श्रीमती इंदिरा गांधी जी की जयंती पर शत् शत् नमन’। 
 

इंदिरा गांधी 1966 से 1977 के बीच प्रधानमंत्री रहीं। इसके बाद 1980 में उन्हें फिर से चुना गया, लेकिन 1984 में उनकी हत्या कर दी गई थी। 

 
क्या 2020 में बदलेगी आपकी नौकरी, जानिये विश्व प्रसिद्ध ज्योतिषाचार्य से 
Register Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Congressmen pay tribute to former PM Indira Gandhi
Udham Singh Nagar

पूर्व पीएम इंदिरा गांधी को कांग्रेसियों ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

19 नवंबर 2019

Indira Gandhi was deep connected with Himachal, See Rare Photos of indira shimla visit
Himachal Pradesh

इंदिरा को हिमाचल से था खास लगाव, हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड में की थी ये घोषणा, देखें दुर्लभ तस्वीरें

19 नवंबर 2019

शिमला समझौता
Jammu

इंदिरा गांधी और कश्मीरः वैश्विक स्तर पर फजीहत कराने वाला पाकिस्तान आज भी न सुधरा

19 नवंबर 2019

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
NIINE

पीरियड्स है करोड़ों लड़कियों के स्कूल छोड़ने का कारण
इंदिरा गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Birthday Special: जब इंदिरा गांधी के एक फैसले से बदल गई देश की पूरी बैंकिंग व्यवस्था

19 नवंबर 2019

इंदिरा गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

इस साल सर डेविड एटनबरो को मिला इंदिरा गांधी शांति पुरस्कार

19 नवंबर 2019

अखिल भारतीय इंदिरा गांधी मैराथन
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज: अखिल भारतीय इंदिरा मैराथन में खिलाड़ियों ने बिखेरा जलवा, राहुल और श्यामली बने विजेता

19 नवंबर 2019

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
Astrology Services

विनायक चतुर्थी पर सिद्धिविनायक मंदिर(मुंबई ) में भगवान गणेश की पूजा से खत्म होगी पैसों की किल्लत 30-नवंबर-2019
विज्ञापन
indira gandhi indira gandhi birthday priyanka gandhi
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Malaika Arora
Bollywood

देर रात ऑटो में सिर्फ शर्ट पहने दिखीं मलाइका अरोड़ा, ट्रोलर्स बोले- 'पैंट पहनना भूल गई क्या?

19 नवंबर 2019

जेएनयू एडमिन ब्लॉक के बाहर प्रदर्शन करते छात्र
Education

देश के टॉप 10 केंद्रीय विवि में कितनी है हॉस्टल फीस, JNU से ज्यादा या कम

19 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
धनु राशि में शुक्र का गोचर
Predictions

Venus Transit 2019 : 21 नवंबर को शुक्र का धनु राशि में प्रवेश, 12 राशियों पर इसका असर

19 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र की राजनीति
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस-एनसीपी की बैठक कल, सोनिया गांधी के घर पहुंचे कई नेता

19 नवंबर 2019

Aditya Birla Idea Payments Bank files for voluntary liquidation
Banking Beema

बंद होने वाला है यह बैंक, निकाल लें अपना पैसा वरना होगी दिक्कत

19 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
पिंक गेंद
Cricket News

कितने दिन में बनती है एक पिंक गेंद...हाथों से सिलाई से लेकर चमड़े की रंगाई तक

19 नवंबर 2019

Shakeela
Bollywood

पैसों के लिए मां ने बनाया सेक्स वर्कर, एडल्ट फिल्में कर कमाई शोहरत और बनीं साउथ की 'शकीला'

19 नवंबर 2019

इंदिरा गांधी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

Birthday Special: जब इंदिरा गांधी के एक फैसले से बदल गई देश की पूरी बैंकिंग व्यवस्था

19 नवंबर 2019

Dara Singh
Bollywood

दारा सिंह: बचपन में शादी हुई तो नाबालिग रहकर पिता बने, इस हीरोइन से कर बैठे थे प्यार

19 नवंबर 2019

World Interesting Facts, countries free education, maximum per capita income, Tourist place Slovenia
Education

28 साल पहले आजाद हुआ था ये देश, यहां प्रति व्यक्ति आय 6.39 लाख, बच्चों को 15 साल मुफ्त शिक्षा

19 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

तृणमूल कांग्रेस सांसद डॉ. काकोली घोष
India News

प्रदूषण पर चर्चा: मास्क पहन संसद पहुंचीं टीएमसी सांसद, गंभीर बोले- राजनीति हो बंद

संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र के दूसरे दिन मंगलवार को लोकसभा में प्रदूषण और जलवायु परिवर्तन पर गंभीर चर्चा हो रही है। कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने इस चर्चा में भाग लेते हुए अपना पक्ष रखा।

19 नवंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

दिल्ली पुलिस सहित ये दस एजेंसियां किसी भी फोन को कर सकती हैं इंटरसेप्ट

19 नवंबर 2019

संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र
India News

प्रदूषण पर माननीय कितने गंभीर, लोकसभा में चर्चा के लिए पहुंचे महज 18 फीसदी सांसद

19 नवंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर
India News

International Men's Day: मर्दों के लिए आ रहा गर्भनिरोधक इंजेक्शन

19 नवंबर 2019

अशोक गहलोत के हाथों पुरस्कार लेते फिरोज खान
India News

बीएचयू में संस्कृत प्रोफेसर विवाद: ऐसे में फिरोज खान तो मुसलमान ही नहीं होंगे

19 नवंबर 2019

सिख दंगा
India News

सिख दंगा: एसआईटी के लिए जांच बनी चुनौती, दीमक चट कर गई दस्तावेज

19 नवंबर 2019

जी किशन रेड्डी
India News

नक्सली हिंसा में आई 43 फीसदी कमी, दो तिहाई घटनाएं केवल 10 जिलों में: जी किशन रेड्डी

19 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला
India News

सबरीमाला: मंदिर जा रही 12 साल की लड़की को रोका गया

19 नवंबर 2019

rahul sonia
India News

महाराष्ट्र की उलझन से कांग्रेस परेशान, राहुल-सोनिया गांधी की मेगा रैली टली

19 नवंबर 2019

पत्थरबाजी
India News

अनुच्छेद 370 खत्म होने के बाद जम्मू कश्मीर में पत्थरबाजों पर शिकंजा, सैकड़ों गिरफ्तार

19 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

अर्पिता खान और आयुष शर्मा की शादी की सालगिरह की पार्टी में नजर आए बॉलीवुड के कई बड़े सितारे

बॉलीवुड के 'भाईजान' सलमान खान की बहन अर्पिता खान और आयुष शर्मा की शादी को 5 साल पूरे हो गए हैं। इस खास मौके पर सोमवार को एक खास पार्टी का आयोजन किया गया।

19 नवंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:18

International Men's Day: मर्दों के लिए आ रहा गर्भनिरोधक इंजेक्शन

19 नवंबर 2019

सिख दंगा 2:03

सिख दंगा: एसआईटी के लिए जांच बनी चुनौती, दीमक चट कर गई दस्तावेज

19 नवंबर 2019

सबरीमाला 1:26

सबरीमाला: मंदिर जा रही 12 साल की लड़की को रोका गया

19 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:31

एयरपोर्ट पर बेहद खूबसूरत दिखीं रेखा, करीना और वरुण का भी नजर आया अलग अंदाज

19 नवंबर 2019

Related

केंद्रीय सुरक्षाबल
India News

केंद्रीय सुरक्षाबलों में आने को तैयार नहीं राज्यों की आर्म्ड पुलिस, 'एक भारत श्रेष्ठ भारत' को लग सकता है झटका

19 नवंबर 2019

भारत-पाकिस्तान
India News

अटारी-वाघा बॉर्डर पर पाकिस्तान भारत को सौंपेगा सात चिट्ठियां

19 नवंबर 2019

आईटीबीपी(File Photo)
India News

आईपीएस और कॉडर अफसर विवाद: आईटीबीपी में आईजी के 50 फीसदी पदों को डेपुटेशन से भरने पर रोक

19 नवंबर 2019

संसद भवन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

संसद: गांधी परिवार से एसपीजी सुरक्षा हटाने का मुद्दा उठा, प्रदूषण पर भी चर्चा

19 नवंबर 2019

भागवत
India News

इशारों में भाजपा-शिवसेना को संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत की नसीहत

19 नवंबर 2019

प्रवेश वर्मा
India News

भाजपा सांसद ने केजरीवाल को बताया प्रदूषण, बोले-पहले सिर्फ वह खांसते थे, अब पूरी दिल्ली

19 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited