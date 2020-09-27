शहर चुनें
IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi had to turn back to Mumbai due to a bird hit

मुंबई से दिल्ली जा रहा इंडिगो विमान पक्षी से टकराने के बाद हवाई अड्डे पर लौटा वापस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुंबई Updated Sun, 27 Sep 2020 02:34 PM IST
इंडिगो
इंडिगो

इंडिगो ने बताया है कि मुंबई से दिल्ली जाने वाला उसका विमान 6ई 5047 मुंबई हवाई अड्डे पर वापस लौट आया है। इंडिगो की तरफ से बताया गया है कि इसके पीछे की वजह विमान का रास्ते में एक पक्षी से टकराना है। मुंबई से दिल्ली जाने के लिए दूसरे विमान का प्रबंध किया गया है। 
indigo flight indigo

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

