शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   India News ›   IndiGo flight diverted to Indore after a passenger suffered cardiac arrest

इंडिगो की फ्लाइट की हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, यात्री को पड़ा दिल का दौरा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, इंदौर Updated Sun, 08 Jul 2018 11:49 AM IST
इंडिगो एयरलाइन
इंडिगो एयरलाइन
ख़बर सुनें
इंडिगो की दिल्ली से पुणे जा रही फ्लाइट की मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग करवानी पड़ी। दरअसल एयरलाइन से यात्रा कर रहे एक शख्स को दिल का दौरा पड़ा जिसके कारण लैंडिंग हुई। विमान ने दिल्ली से उड़ान भरी थी। यात्री को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती करवा दिया गया है।
इससे पहले 24 जनवरी 2018 को जेट एयरवेज की दिल्ली से मुंबई जा रही फ्लाइट में एक यात्री को दिल का दौरा पड़ा था। जिसे ठीक समय पर इलाज ना मिलने की वजह से मौत हो गई थी। मृतक के परिवार का कहना था कि केब्रिन क्रू की कथित लापरवाही की वजह से मोहम्मद अफरोज अहमद की मौत हो गई। परिवार ने यह भी आरोप लगाया था कि उन्हें सही समय पर ऑक्सीजन नहीं दिया गया था।
 

RELATED

indigo cardiac arrest onboard

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

corn cheese balls
Healthy Food

बिना किसी झंझट घर पर बनाएं अपने बच्चों के लिए चीज बॉल्स, झटपट हो जाएंगे तैयार

8 जुलाई 2018

uppsc pcs 2018 tips for crack exams
Education

UPPSC PCS का देने जा रहे हैं एग्जाम, इन टिप्स का रखेंगे ध्यान तो आसान हो जाएगी राह

8 जुलाई 2018

girl refuse marry
Relationship

क्यों कुंवारी रहकर खुश हैं लड़कियां, नहीं करना चाहती शादी, ये हैं 5 बड़े कारण

8 जुलाई 2018

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and atif aslam will sung song in namaste england
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड में दो पाकिस्तानी सिंगर्स कहेंगे 'नमस्ते इंग्लैंड', आवाज सुन आप भी करेंगे तारीफ

8 जुलाई 2018

after success of tiger zinda hai salman khan will come third Sequel
Bollywood

एक बार फिर परदे पर लौट सकता है 'टाइगर', मेकर्स ने शुरू की सीक्वल की तैयारी

8 जुलाई 2018

belly fat
Home Remedies

पेट की चर्बी से हैं परेशान तो आज ही पीना शुरू करें यह ड्रिंक, रातों रात दिखेगा कमाल

8 जुलाई 2018

bollywood top news this week 1 to 7 july
Bollywood

कास्टिंग काउच से लेकर 'फन्ने खां' तक, ये हैं बॉलीवुड की इस हफ्ते की बड़ी खबरें

8 जुलाई 2018

जिमी शेरगिल
Bollywood

सावधान इंडिया के सेट पर जिमी शेरगिल ने की ऐसी हरकत, मेकर्स ने कहा- Get Out

7 जुलाई 2018

exam shimla
Education

UGC NET का देने जा रहे हैं एग्जाम, पेपर से पहले इन 5 बातों को ना करें इग्नोर

7 जुलाई 2018

धड़क
Bollywood

पायरेसी से बचने के लिए मेकर्स ने बदली 'धड़क' की रिलीज डेट, अब इस दिन देख सकेंगे दर्शक

7 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

दिव्या स्पंदना
India News

पीएम मोदी को घेरने के चक्कर में कांग्रेस से हुई बड़ी गलती, मांगनी पड़ी माफी

वीडियो में लोग कह रहे हैं, 'मोदी तुझसे बैर नहीं, वसुंधरा तेरी खैर नहीं। वसुंधरा गो बैक' यह विडियो पोस्ट करने के कुछ ही देर बाद यह सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया।

8 जुलाई 2018

जेडीयू कार्यकारिणी की बैठक
India News

एनडीए से अलग होंगे नीतीश कुमार? जेडीयू कार्यकारिणी की दिल्ली में बैठक शुरू

8 जुलाई 2018

पी चिदंबरम
India News

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री चिदंबरम के घर चोरी, ज्वैलरी और नकदी लेकर फरार हुए चोर

8 जुलाई 2018

Hardik, Alpesh, Jignesh booked over 'raid' at woman's house
India News

महिला के घर छापा, पाटीदार नेता हार्दिक, अल्पेश और जिग्नेश के खिलाफ एफआईआर

8 जुलाई 2018

constable died during a physical examination being conducted for the sub inspector vacancies
India News

दरोगा भर्ती की दौड़ में सिपाही की मौत, 14 अन्य बेहोश होकर गिरे

8 जुलाई 2018

Nitish kumar may consider mahagathbandhan or bjp
India News

नीतीश चाहें तो पकड़ ले नई राह, लेकिन भाजपा नहीं देगी बड़े भाई का दर्जा

7 जुलाई 2018

Congress afraid after Ashok Gehlot demand growing in Rajasthan 
India News

राजस्थान में बढ़ रही है अशोक गहलोत की मांग, कांग्रेस हैरान

7 जुलाई 2018

फाइल फोटो
India News

भारतीय सीमा पर म्यांमार की दादागिरी, तीन किलोमीटर अंदर तक लगाए पिलर

7 जुलाई 2018

today,s impotant news, you can check live update on amar ujala.com
India News

आज दिनभर इन प्रमुख खबरों पर रहेगी नजर, जिनका अपडेट आपको मिलेगा अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम पर

8 जुलाई 2018

TMC, CPI Opposed to one nation one election
India News

टीएमसी, सीपीआई समेत अन्य दलों ने ‘एक राष्ट्र, एक चुनाव’ का किया विरोध

8 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

‘राम भी नहीं रोक पाएंगे रेप’, बीजेपी नेता का शर्मनाक बयान

बीजेपी के विधायक सुरेंद्र सिंह ने एक बार फिर एक शर्मनाक बयान दिया है। सिंह ने उत्पीड़न और बलात्कार की घटनाओं पर बयान देते हुए कहा कि अगर भगवान राम भी आ जाएं तो रेप की घटनाओं पर नियंत्रण संभव नहीं है।

8 जुलाई 2018

पीएम मोदी 3:41

VIDEO: हमारे राज में चीजें न अटकती हैं न लटकती हैं, न भटकती है: PM मोदी

8 जुलाई 2018

यूपी न्यूज शाम 7 बजे 25:13

फतेहपुर में छात्रा ने की खुदकुशी समेत शाम तक की सभी बड़ी खबरें

7 जुलाई 2018

बाढ़ 3:08

VIDEO: बाढ़ से असम बेहाल, 51000 से ज्यादा प्रभावित

7 जुलाई 2018

UP NEWS 3:22

देखिए यूपी में प्लास्टिक बैन पर लोगों ने क्या कहा

6 जुलाई 2018

Recommended

Indigo pilot lands plane safely after cardiac arrest
India News

कोलकाता: हजारों फीट की ऊंचाई पर पायलट ने बचाई 176 यात्रियों की जान

27 जून 2018

indigo flight returns to kolkata after brokage in windshield
India News

इंडिगो के विमान की विंडशील्ड में दरार, कोलकाता वापस लौटा

24 जून 2018

मिस्र का प्लेन हाईजैक
Allahabad

इलाहाबाद से एयरबस चलाएगी इंडिगो

23 जून 2018

इंडिगो एयरलाइन
Allahabad

अगले माह इलाहाबाद से इंडिगो भी शुरू कर देगी हवाई सेवा

11 जून 2018

Air India
India News

एयर इंडिया की नीलामी का आज आखिरी दिन, किसी कंपनी ने नहीं दिखाई रुचि

31 मई 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

हवा में टकराने से बाल-बाल बचे इंडिगो और वायु सेना के विमान, टला बड़ा हादसा

24 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.