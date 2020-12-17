चीन के बंदरगाहों पर महीनों से फंसे भारतीय नाविक, विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा- हम चीन के संपर्क में हैं

भारत सरकार चीन के बंदरगाहों पर महीनों से फंसे भारतीय नाविकों की मौजूदा स्थिति को लेकर चीन सरकार के साथ संपर्क में है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने गुरुवार को यह जानकारी दी।

Bulk cargo vessel MV Jagannath is on anchorage near Jingtang port since June 30. There are 23 Indians on board. Another vessel MV Anastasia, with 16 Indian nations on board, is on anchorage near Caofeidian Port in China since Sept 20. They are waiting for discharge of cargo: MEA pic.twitter.com/ZkM8lD3T53