AatmaNirbhar Bharat: INS विक्रांत पर पहली बार उतरा नेवी का एंटी-सबमरीन हेलीकॉप्टर, देखें वीडियो

भारतीय नौसेना का एमएच-60 रोमियो हेलीकॉप्टर पहली बार स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत पर सफलतापूर्वक उतरा। भारतीय नौसेना ने अमेरिका निर्मित MH-60R हेलिकॉप्टर की पहली सफल लैंडिंग का वीडियो साझा किया और इसे पनडुब्बी रोधी युद्ध और बेड़े में सैन्य क्षमताओं को बढ़ाने वाला बताया।

Another milestone for #IndianNavy - MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landing on the indigenously designed & constructed aircraft carrier #INSVikrant.