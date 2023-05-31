AatmaNirbhar Bharat: INS विक्रांत पर पहली बार उतरा नेवी का एंटी-सबमरीन हेलीकॉप्टर, देखें वीडियो

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
भारतीय नौसेना का एमएच-60 रोमियो हेलीकॉप्टर पहली बार स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत पर सफलतापूर्वक उतरा। भारतीय नौसेना ने अमेरिका निर्मित MH-60R हेलिकॉप्टर की पहली सफल लैंडिंग का वीडियो साझा किया और इसे पनडुब्बी रोधी युद्ध और बेड़े में सैन्य क्षमताओं को बढ़ाने वाला बताया।
Another milestone for #IndianNavy - MH60R helicopter undertakes maiden landing on the indigenously designed & constructed aircraft carrier #INSVikrant.
A major boost to Indian Navy’s Anti-Submarine Warfare & Fleet Support capability.#AatmaNirbharBharat@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/AGOLEV0QbR— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) May 31, 2023
