Home ›   India News ›   Indian Army successfully tested the Agni i missile from Odisha Abdul Kalam island

अग्नि-1 मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण, साथ ले जाएगा परमाणु हथियार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बालासोर Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 12:57 PM IST
Indian Army successfully tested the Agni i missile from Odisha Abdul Kalam island
अग्नि-1 मिसाइल
भारत ने सफलतापूर्वक देश में बनाई गई छोटी रेंज वाली अग्नि 1 बैलिस्टिक मिसाइल का सफल परीक्षण कर लिया है। भारतीय सेना ने मंगलवार सुबह 8:30 बजे ओडिशा के अब्दुल कलाम द्वीप पर इसका परीक्षण किया। अग्नि 1 मिसाइल की मारक क्षमता 700 किलोमीटर तक की है। इसे मोबाइल लॉन्चर पैड 4 से संचालित किया गया। यह लॉन्च पैड ओडिशा के तट से सटे बालासोर में अब्दुल कलाम द्वीप के इंटीग्रेटेड टेस्ट रेंज (आईटीआर) में स्थित है।

इस मिसाइल का भार 12 टन है और यह 1,000 किलो के परमाणु हथियार को अपने साथ ले जा सकती है। अग्नि 1 मिसाइल को उन्नत सिस्टम प्रयोगशाला ने रक्षा अनुसंधान विकास प्रयोगशाला और रिसर्च सेंटर इमरात के साथ मिलकर विकसित किया है। मिसाइल को हैदराबाद स्थित भारत डायनेमिक्स लिमिटेड ने पूरा किया है। रक्षा सूत्रों का कहना है कि अग्नि-1 मिसाइल तय समय में ही सभी मापदण्डों पर खरी उतरी है। इस मिसाइल को सबसे पहले साल 2004 में सेवा में लिया गया था। जमीन से जमीन पर वार करने वाली इस मिसाइल को  सॉलिड प्रॉपलैंट्स द्वारा बनाया गया है।

सूत्र ने आगे कहा- परीक्षण से यह बात साबित हो जाती है कि मिसाइल कम समय में काम करने के लिए एकदम तैयार है। इस मिसाइल में स्पेशल नैविगेशन सिस्टम लगा हुआ है जिससे यह एकदम सटीक और सही लक्ष्य तय कर सकती है। सटीकता और रेंज के मामले में इसने अपनी परफॉर्मेंस साबित कर दी है। मिसाइल की लंबाई 15 मीटर है। 
