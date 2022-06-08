VIDEO: डेढ़ साल का शिवम गलती से 300 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरा, सेना ने सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला 

#WATCH | Indian Army safely rescues 18-month old Shivam who had accidentally fallen into a 300-ft borewell in Dudhapur village located 20 km from Dhrangadhra Taluka of Surendranagar district, Gujarat
(Source: Defence PRO, Gujarat) pic.twitter.com/b58KM4kRCl— ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022
