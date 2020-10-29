सेना ने तैयार किया 'सिक्योर एप्लीकेशन फॉर इंटरनेट' नामक मैसेजिंग एप्लिकेशन

Indian Army has developed a simple and secure messaging application named the 'Secure Application for Internet (SAI)'. The application supports end to end secure voice, text & video calling services for Android platform over internet: Ministry of Defence— ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2020
