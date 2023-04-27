Indian Army: चुनौतियों को देखते हुए सेना ने शुरू की साइबर विंग, ड्रोन्स को लेकर भी हुआ अहम फैसला

पिछले हफ्ते सेना के कमांडर्स का एक अहम सम्मेलन आयोजित हुआ। इस सम्मेलन में कई अहम फैसले लिए गए। सरकार के सूत्रों ने बताया कि इस सम्मेलन में सेना की साइबर विंग की भी शुरुआत की गई। बयान में कहा गया है कि विरोधी देशों की साइबर वारफेयर में बढ़ती क्षमताओं को देखते हुए, साथ ही पारंपरिक वारफेयर की जरूरत को देखते हुए आर्मी कमांडर्स कॉन्फ्रेंस में फैसला किया गया है कि कमांड साइबर ऑपरेशन्स एंड सपोर्ट विंग्स की शुरुआत की जा रही है। सेना की साइबर विंग साइबर सुरक्षा को पुख्ता करेगी।

In view of expansion of cyber warfare capabilities of adversaries & requirements of greyzone as well as conventional warfare, Army Commanders’ Conference decided to operationalise the Command Cyber Operations and Support Wings (CCOSWs) which are being raised. These organisations… pic.twitter.com/1ZVeOM0xhq