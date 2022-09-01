सिक्किम : त्रिशक्ति कोर के जवान बने देवदूत, भूस्खलन में फंसी महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित 74 पर्यटकों को बचाया

सिक्किम में भारतीय सेना भूस्खलन में फंसे पर्यटकों के लिए देवदूत बनकर आए। सेना ने उत्तरी सिक्किम में युमथांग घाटी में एक ग्लेशियर के फटने के बाद हुए भीषण भूस्खलन में फंसी महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित 74 पर्यटकों को बचाया है। रक्षा सूत्रों के बयान के अनुसार किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।

Troops of #StrikingLionDivision #TrishaktiCorps rescue tourists stranded in landslide due to #glacial lake burst in #YumthangValley North #Sikkim. 74 Tourists including women & children escorted to safe place, provided food & medical care.@adgpi @easterncomd pic.twitter.com/qNqhvLcvRY