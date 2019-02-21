शहर चुनें

India will stop its share water of water to flow to Pakistan : Nitin gadkari

पुलवामा हमले के बाद भारत का बड़ा फैसला, रोका जाएगा पाकिस्तान जाने वाला पानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 21 Feb 2019 06:56 PM IST
India will stop its share water of water to flow to Pakistan : Nitin gadkari
पुलवामा हमले के बाद विभिन्न मुद्दों पर पाकिस्तान को घेर रही भारत सरकार ने अब पाकिस्तान को पूरी तरह से सबक सिखाने की ठान ली है। सरकार ने फैसला किया है कि पाकिस्तान जाने वाली भारत की तीन नदियों का पानी रोक कर उसे यमुना में मिलाया जाएगा। केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने गुरुवार को ट्वीट कर यह जानकारी दी। 
केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नेतृत्व वाली हमारी सरकार ने फैसला लिया है भारत से पाकिस्तान जाने वाली नदियों में हमारे हिस्से के पानी का बहाव रोका जाएगा। हम धारा मोड़ कर इसे पूर्वी नदियों में मिलाएंगे और उसे हम अपने जम्मू कश्मीर व पंजाब के लोगों तक पहुंचाएंगे। 

एक और ट्वीट में गडकरी ने कहा कि शाहपुर-कांडी में रावी नदी पर बांध निर्माण का कार्य शुरू हो चुका है। उन्होंने कहा कि उझ नदी का प्रोजेक्ट हमारे हिस्से के पानी को जम्मू कश्मीर में प्रयोग के लिए स्टोर करेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि इन सभी प्रोजेक्ट्स को राष्ट्रीय प्रोजेक्ट घोषित कर दिया गया है। इससे पहले पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के विरोध में भारत सरकार ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ कई कदम उठाए हैं। भारत सरकार पाकिस्तान को सब्जियां भेजने पर रोक लगा चुकी है। भारत ने पाकिस्तान एमएफएन (सर्वाधिक पसंदीदा राष्ट्र) का दर्जा वापस लेने के साथ-साथ मुजफ्फराबाद बस सेवा भी रोक दी गई है। पाक अर्थव्यवस्था पर चोट पहुंचाने के लिए पाक से भारत आने वाली सभी वस्तुओं पर भारत ने सीमा शुल्क पहले ही 200 फीसद बढ़ा दिया है। 

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

