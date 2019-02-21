Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji, Our Govt. has decided to stop our share of water which used to flow to Pakistan. We will divert water from Eastern rivers and supply it to our people in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 21, 2019
इससे पहले पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के विरोध में भारत सरकार ने पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ कई कदम उठाए हैं। भारत सरकार पाकिस्तान को सब्जियां भेजने पर रोक लगा चुकी है। भारत ने पाकिस्तान एमएफएन (सर्वाधिक पसंदीदा राष्ट्र) का दर्जा वापस लेने के साथ-साथ मुजफ्फराबाद बस सेवा भी रोक दी गई है। पाक अर्थव्यवस्था पर चोट पहुंचाने के लिए पाक से भारत आने वाली सभी वस्तुओं पर भारत ने सीमा शुल्क पहले ही 200 फीसद बढ़ा दिया है।
All the above Projects are declared as the National projects.— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 21, 2019
21 फरवरी 2019