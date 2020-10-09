शहर चुनें
भारत ने सुखोई लड़ाकू विमान से किया एंटी-रेडिएशन मिसाइल 'रुद्रम' का सफल परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 01:23 PM IST
भारत ने आज पूर्वी तट से सुखोई-30 लड़ाकू विमान से एंटी-रेडिएशन मिसाइल रुद्रम का सफलतापूर्वक परीक्षण किया। इस मिसाइल को रक्षा अनुसंधान और विकास संगठन (डीआरडीओ) द्वारा विकसित किया गया है।
india news national sukhoi 30 defence research and development organisation anti radiation missile

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

