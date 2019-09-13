शहर चुनें

India reviewed Adverse List containing 314 foreign nationals belonging to Sikh community

ब्लैक लिस्ट से हटाए गए भारत विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल 312 विदेशी सिखों के नाम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 13 Sep 2019 11:15 AM IST
गृह मंत्रालय
गृह मंत्रालय - फोटो : ANI
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय ने भारत-विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल रहे 312 विदेशी सिखों के नाम काली सूची से हटा दिए हैं। इस सूची में अब सिर्फ दो नाम बचे हैं। 
विभिन्न सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने काली सूची में दर्ज विदेशी सिख नागरिकों के नामों की समीक्षा की और उसके बाद यह फैसला लिया गया। अधिकारी ने बताया कि भारत सरकार ने काली सूची में सिख समुदाय से ताल्लुक रखने वाले 314 विदेशी नागरिकों के नामों की समीक्षा की और अब इस सूची में सिर्फ दो नाम हैं।

इस काली सूची से जिन लोगों के नाम हटाए गए हैं, वह अब भारत में अपने परिवारों से मिलने आ सकते हैं और अपनी जमीन से दोबारा जुड़ सकते हैं। भारत सरकार ने सभी भारतीय मिशनों (दूतावासों) को सलाह दी है कि वे उन लोगों और उनके परिवारों को उचित वीजा जारी करें जिनका नाम केंद्र की काली सूची (ब्लैक लिस्ट) में शामिल नहीं है। 
 
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

