ब्लैक लिस्ट से हटाए गए भारत विरोधी गतिविधियों में शामिल 312 विदेशी सिखों के नाम

GoI has advised all Indian Missions abroad to grant appropriate visa to all categories of asylees&derivative asylees (i.e. family members) whose names don't figure in the Central Adverse List,in line with procedure followed for other categories of applicants of that nationality. https://t.co/Yc5ssGA12T— ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2019
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एससी/एसटी कानून के तहत गिरफ्तारी के प्रावधानों को लचीला बनाने वाले 20 मार्च 2018 के आदेश की समीक्षा का अनुरोध करने वाली केंद्र की याचिका को शुक्रवार को तीन सदस्यीय पीठ के पास भेज दिया।
13 सितंबर 2019