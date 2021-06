कोरोना: दैनिक मामलों में बढ़ोतरी, बीते 24 घंटे में सामने आए 50848 नए मामले, 1358 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

India reports 50,848 new #COVID19 cases, 68,817 discharges & 1,358 deaths in last 24 hours as per Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,00,28,709

Total discharges: 2,89,94,855

Death toll: 3,90,660

Active cases: 6,43,194