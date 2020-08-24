शहर चुनें
India reported 61408 new coronavirus cases in last 24 hours 836 death reported according to health ministry

देश में फिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए कोरोना के 61,408 नए मामले, 836 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 24 Aug 2020 10:05 AM IST
कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लेते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी (फाइल फोटो)
कोरोना जांच के लिए सैंपल लेते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : अमर उजाला

भारत में कोरोना वायरस के मामले लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं। वहीं पिछले 24 घंटे के दौरान कोविड-19 के 61,408 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। सोमवार को केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय द्वारा जारी किए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार पिछले 24 घंटों में कोरोना के 61,408 नए मामले सामने आए। इसमें से 57,468 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं जबकि 836 की मौत हो गई है। इसके साथ ही देश में कोविड-19 के मामलों की कुल संख्या 31,06,349 पर पहुंच गई है। इसमें से 23,38,036 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं या फिर उन्हें अस्पताल से छु्ट्टी दी जा चुकी है। जबकि 57,542 लोगों ने वायरस के कारण जान गंवाई है।
coronavirus coronavirus cases union health ministry death toll coronavirus india

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

