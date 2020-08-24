देश में फिछले 24 घंटे में सामने आए कोरोना के 61,408 नए मामले, 836 मरीजों ने गंवाई जान

India reported 61,408 new COVID-19 cases, 57,468 recoveries and 836 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total COVID-19 tally rises to 31,06,349 including 23,38,036 cured/discharged/migrated cases & 57,542 deaths: Union Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/jzYnnHjTzt— ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2020
