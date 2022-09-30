Covid Update: एक दिन में मिले 3,947 कोविड संक्रमित, सक्रिय केस 39 हजार से ज्यादा

COVID-19 के केस एक दिन में 3,947 बढ़कर कुल 4,45,87,307 हो गए। इसी तरह 18 और मौतों के साथ कुल मृतक संख्या 5,28,629 तक पहुंच गई। इसमें केरल में पूर्व में हुई नौ मौतें शामिल हैं।
देश में बीते 24 घंटे में 3,947 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मिले हैं। अब सक्रिय केस घटकर 39,583 हैं।
India records 3,947 new Covid19 cases in the last 24 hours; Active caseload stands at 39,583.— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022
