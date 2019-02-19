शहर चुनें

India News

पुलवामा हमले पर पाक पीएम ने दिया थका हुआ बयान, भारत नहीं है हैरान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 06:58 PM IST
इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान द्वारा पुलवामा हमले को लेकर आज सुबह दिए गए बयान को लेकर भारत सरकार ने प्रतिक्रिया दी है। भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने इस बारे में कहा कि हमें इस बात पर हैरानी नहीं है कि पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान पुलवामा में हमारे सुरक्षा बलों पर हमले को आतंकी घटना मानने से इंकार कर रहे हैं। पाक प्रधानमंत्री ने न तो इस जघन्य हमले की निंदा की है और न ही शहीदों के परिवार के प्रति कोई संवेदना ही जताई। 
विदेश मंत्रालय की ओर से कहा गया, पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री ने जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के हमले की जिम्मेदारी लेने वाले दावों को नजरअंदाज कर दिया। यह सर्वविदित है कि जैश-ए-मोहम्मद और इसका मुखिया मसूद अजहर पाकिस्तान में ही पल-बढ़ रहे हैं। पाकिस्तान को कार्रवाई के लिए इतने सबूत पर्याप्त हैं। 
बेहद कमजोर बहाने बना रहा है पाकिस्तान
pulwama terror attack prime minister of pakistan imran khan jaish-e-mohammed terrorism ministry of external affairs





