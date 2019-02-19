MEA: Pakistani PM has ignored claims made by JeM, as well as by terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It's a well-known fact that JeM & its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action. pic.twitter.com/LREGRpH58b

MEA: PM of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pak. Despite this, case has not progressed for more than 10 years.