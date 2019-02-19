MEA: Pakistani PM has ignored claims made by JeM, as well as by terrorist, who perpetrated this heinous crime. It's a well-known fact that JeM & its leader Masood Azhar are based in Pakistan. These should be sufficient proof for Pakistan to take action. pic.twitter.com/LREGRpH58b— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
MEA: PM of Pakistan has offered to investigate the matter if India provides proof. This is a lame excuse. In the horrific attack in Mumbai on 26/11, proof was provided to Pak. Despite this, case has not progressed for more than 10 years.— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
MEA: Likewise, on the terror attack in Pathankot, there has been no progress. Promises of “guaranteed action” ring hollow given the track record of Pak. In this “Naya Pakistan”, Ministers publicly share platforms with terrorists like Hafiz Saeed who have been proscribed by UN.— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
MEA: Pakistan’s Prime Minister has called for dialogue and expressed his readiness to talk about terrorism. India has repeatedly stated that it is ready to engage in a comprehensive bilateral dialogue in an atmosphere free from terror and violence.— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
MEA: Pakistan claims to be the greatest victim of terrorism. This is far from the truth. The international community is well acquainted with the reality that Pakistan is the nerve center of terrorism.— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
19 फरवरी 2019