देश में कोरोना जांच का दायरा बढ़ा, जनवरी में एक तो अक्तूबर तक 10.65 करोड़ लोगों का हुआ परीक्षण

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 08:19 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : पीटीआई

भारत में कोरोना वायरस के मामलों में एक बार फिर वृद्धि दर्ज की जा रही है। सरकार ने कोरोना संक्रमितों की पहचान के लिए परीक्षण का दायरा बड़ा कर दिया है। केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने बताया है कि जनवरी में जहां भारत में एक व्यक्ति की जांच की गई। वहीं, अब तक 10.65 करोड़ से अधिक लोगों की जांच की गई है। 
मंत्रालय ने बताया कि बहुत ही उच्च परीक्षण के परिणामस्वरूप लगातार कोरोना का पॉजिटिविटी रेट गिर रहा है। वर्तमान में देश में कोरोना पॉजिटिविटी रेट गिरकर 7.54 फीसदी हो गया है। 
 
