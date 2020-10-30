देश में कोरोना जांच का दायरा बढ़ा, जनवरी में एक तो अक्तूबर तक 10.65 करोड़ लोगों का हुआ परीक्षण

India has exponentially scaled up its testing capacity from one in January to more than 10.65 cr at present. The very high testing has resulted in the continuously falling positivity rate. It is 7.54% presently: Ministry of Health pic.twitter.com/KpZlyhVxBZ— ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2020
