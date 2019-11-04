शहर चुनें

India decides not to join RCEP agreement, PM Narendra Modi stands firm as key concerns not addressed

आरसीईपी का हिस्सा नहीं होगा भारत, पीएम मोदी ने लिया संगठन का हिस्सा नहीं बनने का फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 04 Nov 2019 06:32 PM IST
आरसीईपी का हिस्सा नहीं होगा भारत
आरसीईपी का हिस्सा नहीं होगा भारत - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
भारत ने क्षेत्रीय व्यापक आर्थिक भागीदारी (आरसीईपी) का हिस्सा बनने से इनकार कर दिया है। सूत्रों के अनुसार, भारत की चिंताओं पर स्थिति साफ नहीं होने के चलते प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संगठन का हिस्सा नहीं बनने का फैसला लिया है। 
सूत्रों ने कहा कि समझौते के अहम मुद्दों पर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया है और भारत अपने हितों से समझौता नहीं करेगा। आरसीईपी समझौता अपने मूल उद्देश्य को नहीं दर्शाता है और इसके नतीजे संतुलित नहीं होंगे। 

सूत्रों ने बताया कि भारत ने आयात की अधिकता की सुरक्षा के लिए अपर्याप्त व्यवस्था, चीन के साथ अपर्याप्त अंतर, नियमों में बदलाव की आशंका, बाजार की अनुपलब्धता जैसे विषयों को लेकर चिंता जाहिर की थी।
 



 
narendra modi rcep agreement india regional comprehensive economic partnership
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

