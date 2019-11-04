आरसीईपी का हिस्सा नहीं होगा भारत, पीएम मोदी ने लिया संगठन का हिस्सा नहीं बनने का फैसला

Govt Sources: Gone are days when Indian negotiators caved in to pressures from global powers on trade issues. This time,India played on front foot, stressing on need to address India’s concerns over trade deficits&need for countries to open markets to Indian services&investments https://t.co/DQyH2ZAB6F pic.twitter.com/uiijnrYgQm— ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
माना जा रहा है कि शिवसेना, एनसीपी के साथ मिलकर प्रदेश में सरकार बना सकती है। इसी मामले पर बातचीत करने के लिए एनसीपी अध्यक्ष शरद पवार कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मिलने के लिए दिल्ली पहुंचे हैं।
4 नवंबर 2019