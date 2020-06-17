शहर चुनें
Home ›   India News ›   india china dispute Major General level talks being held in Galwan valley to defuse situation after violent face off

भारत-चीन सीमा विवाद: स्थिति सामान्य करने के लिए मेजर-जनरल स्तर की वार्ता शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 17 Jun 2020 02:55 PM IST
breaking news amar ujala
breaking news amar ujala - फोटो : अमर उजाला

भारत और चीन के बीच गलवां घाटी में स्थिति को सामान्य करने के लिए मेजर-जनरल स्तर की वार्ता शुरू हो गई है। 15-16 जून की दरमियानी रात को भारतीय और चीनी सैनिकों के बीच हिंसक झड़प हो गई थी। जिसके बाद स्थिति पहले से ज्यादा तवानपूर्ण हो गई है। इसे लेकर ही बातचीत जारी है। यह जानकारी सेना के सूत्रों ने दी।
india china border dispute major general talk india china standoff

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

