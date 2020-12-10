चेन्नई के चेट्टिनाड समूह पर आयकर विभाग का छापा, 7 करोड़ नकद बरामद

ITDeptt is conducting search operation on prominent business group of Chennai having varied business activities. About 60 premises being covered across TN,Karnataka,AP &Maharashtra.
विज्ञापन
More than Rs.7crore of unaccounted cash found from key person so far. Search is still in progress. pic.twitter.com/5IuP0cg62b — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 9, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.