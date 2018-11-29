शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   India News ›   Income Tax Department today conducted a search operation at the premises of T-Series Group

आयकर विभाग ने नोएडा फिल्म सिटी स्थित टी-सीरीज के दफ्तर में की छापेमारी 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Nov 2018 07:12 PM IST
income tax
income tax
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
आयकर विभाग के अधिकारियों ने टी-सीरीज समूह के परिसर में छापेमारी की है। सूत्रों के मुताबिक अधिकारियों ने फिल्म सिटी में स्थित दफ्तर पर भी छापा मारा है। 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Agra

भाजपा विधायकों का 'खजाना' पांच साल में हुआ कई गुना, आयकर विभाग ने मांगा जवाब

29 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

लुधियाना में 17 प्रॉपर्टी कारोबारियों के यहां आयकर विभाग का छापा, दस्तावेज लिए कब्जे में

29 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Mathura

मथुरा में आयकर विभाग की बड़ी कार्रवाई, दो व्यापारियों के ठिकानों पर मारा छापा

28 नवंबर 2018

Cricket News

मिताली राज प्रकरण से आहत सुनील गावस्कर ने बयां किया अपना दर्द, कही ये अहम बात 

29 नवंबर 2018

Sunil Gavaskar, Mithali Raj
मिताली राज
Sunil Gavaskar
सुनील गावस्कर
Cricket News

मिताली राज प्रकरण से आहत सुनील गावस्कर ने बयां किया अपना दर्द, कही ये अहम बात 

29 नवंबर 2018

सास ससुर ने किया बहू का कन्यादान
Dehradun

ससुर ने पिता बनकर किया बहू का कन्यादान, समाज की रुढ़ियों को तोड़ने वाले इस परिवार को सलाम

29 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

'केदारनाथ' पर लगा लव जेहाद का आरोप, पहली बार सारा अली खान का आया बयान

29 नवंबर 2018

kedarnath
kedarnath
kedarnath
kedarnath
Bollywood

'केदारनाथ' पर लगा लव जेहाद का आरोप, पहली बार सारा अली खान का आया बयान

29 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
income tax t series t series group film city noida आयकर विभाग टी सीरीज टी सीरीज कंपनी फिल्म सिटी नोएडा
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

Ghost story
Supernatural Stories

आत्माओं से बात करता है ये बच्चा, सुनाई ऐसी खौफनाक कहानी कि डर के मारे थर-थर कांपने लगी मां

29 नवंबर 2018

Gitarama central jail
Weird Stories

ये है दुनिया की सबसे खतरनाक जेल, यहां कैदी ही एक दूसरे को मारकर खा जाते हैं

29 नवंबर 2018

James Cook NZ
World of Wonders

बड़ी दिलचस्प है न्यूजीलैंड को खोजे जाने की कहानी, ये नहीं जानते तो समझिए कुछ नहीं पता

29 नवंबर 2018

girls burn with fire have to feel physical pain as well as negligence of society
India News

शरीर के दर्द के साथ समाज की उपेक्षा भी झेलती हैं आग से जली ये लड़कियां

29 नवंबर 2018

team india
Cricket News

बीसीसीआई ने पोस्ट किया भारतीय खिलाड़ियों का यह फनी VIDEO, हो रहा जमकर वायरल 

29 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bareilly

आठवीं फेल दसवीं और 11वीं फेल इंटर पास, जवाहर मीना कॉलेज में फर्जीवाड़ा

29 नवंबर 2018

Baby laughing
World of Wonders

मासूम की हंसी देखकर मां-बाप को हुआ शक, ले गए डॉक्टर के पास तो सामने आई दर्दनाक कहानी

28 नवंबर 2018

breast cancer
Health & Fitness

सड़क पर लगा है जाम तो वहां से तुरंत निकल जाएं महिलाएं, शरीर के इस अंग पर पड़ता है बुरा प्रभाव

28 नवंबर 2018

Tourist vehicles entry banned in shimla from Christmas to new year 2019
Shimla

शिमला घूमने आ रहे हैं तो पढ़ लें ये खबर, पर्यटक वाहनों की एंट्री बंद

28 नवंबर 2018

F1 number plate
Auto News

132 करोड़ रुपए की नंबर प्लेट है तो कार की कीमत जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

28 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

डेमो
India News

एक ब्रांडनेम से अलग-अलग सॉल्ट बेच रहीं दवा कंपनियां, साइड इफैक्ट्स से परेशान पेशेंट्स

देश में कई दवा कंपनियां एक ब्रांड नेम या मिलते जुलते नामों से अलग-अलग साल्ट बेच रही हैं, इससे मरीजों तो कन्फ्यूज हैं ही साथ ही मेडिकल स्टोर और डॉक्टर भी परेशान हैं।

29 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
B S Yeddyurappa
India News

कर्नाटक में सियासी भूचाल की अटकलें तेज, कांग्रेस नेता शिवकुमार से मिलने पहुंचे येदियुरप्पा

29 नवंबर 2018

हरसिमरत कौर-नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
India News

हरसिमरत ने लगाया नवजोत पर पाकिस्तानी एजेंट होने का आरोप, सिद्धू ने दी सफाई

29 नवंबर 2018

प्रमुख सचिव सुरेश चंद्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

चंद्रा को एक्सटेंशन का इंतजार और कानून मंत्रालय ने की रिटायर करने की तैयारी

29 नवंबर 2018

तेलंगाना चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने जारी किया घोषणापत्र
India News

तेलंगाना: भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र जारी, हर साल एक लाख गाय बांटने का वादा

29 नवंबर 2018

विजय माल्या
India News

मुंबई की पीएमएलए कोर्ट ने विजय माल्या की याचिका खारिज की 

29 नवंबर 2018

ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस
India News

एक आंख से देखने वाले व्यक्ति को मिला ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस

29 नवंबर 2018

आलोक वर्मा
India News

सीबीआई विवाद पर सिब्बल बोले- निदेशक को छुट्टी पर नहीं भेज सकती सीवीसी, 5 दिसंबर को अगली सुनवाई

29 नवंबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

नीट: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बढ़ाई फार्म भरने की तारीख, 25 साल से ऊपर के छात्रों को दी राहत

29 नवंबर 2018

खालिस्तानी आतंकी के साथ नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
India News

सिद्धू को खालिस्तानी आतंकी गोपाल चावला ने कहा 'पाजी', शेयर की साथ खिंचवाई तस्वीर

29 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

दिल्ली पुलिस में नहीं थम रहा खुदकुशी का सिलसिला, एसीपी ने की खुदकुशी

दिल्ली पुलिस में खुदकुशी के मामले थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। अब दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय में तैनात एक एसीपी ने खुदकुशी कर ली।

29 नवंबर 2018

बिपिन रावत 1:00

पाकिस्तान ने चालाकी से बदल दी POK की डेमोग्राफी: जनरल बिपिन रावत

29 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:45

VIDEO: ATM से पैसे निकालना नहीं होगा आसान, क्या खतरे में हैं एटीएम?

29 नवंबर 2018

PAKISTAN 0:22

पाकिस्तान से वापस लौटीं हरसिमरत कौर, सिद्धू को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान

28 नवंबर 2018

नेशनल न्यूज 4:23

पाकिस्तान में करतारपुर कॉरिडोर का हुआ शिलान्यास, सिद्धू को मिला पाक में चुनाव लड़ने का न्यौता

28 नवंबर 2018

Related

tuticorin
India News

तमिलनाडु : स्टरलाइट फायरिंग मामले में पुलिस पर डकैती, लूटपाट का केस दर्ज

29 नवंबर 2018

पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम
India News

आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामला : पूर्व वित्त मंत्री चिदंबरम की गिरफ्तारी पर रोक 15 जनवरी तक बढ़ी  

29 नवंबर 2018

Demonetisation is a biggest monetary shock for Economy said Ex-Chief Economic Advisor
India News

नोटबंदी के फैसले को उस समय मुख्य आर्थिक सलाहकार रहे अरविंद सुब्रमण्यन ने बताया झटका

29 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

नीलगिरी में पटरियों पर दौड़ेंगी बसें, एक साथ इतने यात्री कर पाएंगे सफर

29 नवंबर 2018

नक्सली
India News

दंतेवाड़ा में सुरक्षा बलों और नक्सलियों के बीच मुठभेड़ी जारी, एक नक्सली ढेर

29 नवंबर 2018

मराठा आरक्षण
India News

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा में बिल पास, मराठा समुदाय को मिलेगा 16 फीसदी आरक्षण

29 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.