Home ›   India News ›   Income Tax department summoned DK Shivakumar, He has to appear before agency today

कर्नाटक: डीके शिवकुमार को आयकर विभाग ने भेजा समन, एजेंसी के सामने होंगे पेश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बंगलूरू Updated Mon, 02 Dec 2019 10:20 AM IST
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो)
डीके शिवकुमार (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Facebook
आयकर विभाग ने कर्नाटक कांग्रेस के कद्दावर नेता और पूर्व मंत्री डीके शिवकुमार को आयकर अधिनियम 1961 की धारा 141 (1) के तहत समन जारी किया है। वह आज सुबह 10.30 बजे एजेंसी के सामने पेश हो सकते हैं।
