आयकर विभाग : चेन्नई की आईटी कंपनी में छापेमारी, 1,000 करोड़ का काला धन मिला

Income Tax Department carried out searches at five locations in Chennai and Madurai on November 4 in the case of a Chennai based group operating in IT Infra sector: Central Board of Direct Taxes

The search has led to detection of unaccounted income of around Rs1000 crores, out of which, disclosure of additional income of Rs 337 crores has already been made by the assessee, besides actionable issues under Benami & Black Money Acts: Central Board of Direct Taxes



