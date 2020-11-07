शहर चुनें
आयकर विभाग : चेन्नई की आईटी कंपनी में छापेमारी, 1,000 करोड़ का काला धन मिला

पीटीआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 07 Nov 2020 07:52 PM IST
आयकर विभाग (फाइल फोटो)
आयकर विभाग (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
आयकर विभाग ने बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए चेन्नई और मदुरै में आईटी कंपनी में छापेमारी की। इसमें 1,000 करोड़ रुपये का काला धन और बेहिसाब बेनामी संपत्तियां मिली हैं। केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीडीटी) ने शनिवार को यह जानकारी दी।
 सीबीडीटी के मुताबिक, ये छापे कंपनी से जुडे़ तमिलनाडु के चेन्नई और मदुरै स्थित पांच ठिकानों पर चार नवंबर को अंजाम दिए गए थे। सीबीडीटी ने अपने बयान में बताया कि तलाशी अभियान के दौरान करीब 1,000 करोड़ रुपये की अघोषित आय का पता चला। इसमें से 337 करोड़ रुपये की अतिरिक्त आय का पहले ही पता चला था। दरअसल, ये छापे तब मारे गए, जब सिंगापुर की एक कंपनी में निवेश से जुड़े सुबूतों का पता लगा।


 
बता दें कि नवंबर 2019 में भी चेन्नई स्थित शिक्षण संस्थानों पर मारे गए छापे के दौरान आयकर विभाग ने 350 करोड़ रुपये से अधिक की अघोषित आय पकड़ी थी। इसके अलावा विभाग ने लगभग 8 करोड़ रुपये की नकदी और आभूषण जब्त किए थे। आरोपी समूह के अधीन कई इंजीनियरिंग कॉलेज, पॉलीटेक्निक, डेंटल और नर्सिग कॉलेज, अस्पताल और स्कूल संचालित हैं। 
india news national income tax department chennai cbdt it company black money छापेमारी आयकर विभाग

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News apps, iOS Hindi News apps और Amarujala Hindi News apps अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

