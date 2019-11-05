शहर चुनें

In the Rajiv Gandhi murder case, the Supreme Court asked the CBI to submit the report in four weeks

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सीबीआई को चार हफ्तों में रिपोर्ट सौंपने को कहा

Updated Tue, 05 Nov 2019 02:08 PM IST
सुप्रीम कोर्ट
सुप्रीम कोर्ट - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
ख़बर सुनें
शीर्ष अदालत ने पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की हत्या में विदेशी हाथ की संलिप्तता से संबंधित अब तक की गई जाँच पर चार सप्ताह के भीतर केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) से स्थिति रिपोर्ट मांगी। 
अलीगढ़ पुलिस
Aligarh

कांग्रेस नेता हत्याकांड: लूट के इरादे से मारा गया कांग्रेस नेता, छह गिरफ्तार

20 अक्टूबर 2019

नलिनी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड: मद्रास हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की दोषी नलिनी की परोल बढ़ाने की याचिका

12 सितंबर 2019

राम
India News

हाजी मस्तान से सोहराबुद्दीन तक, जानिए उन मुकदमों के बारे में जिससे जुड़ा जेठमलानी का नाम

8 सितंबर 2019

राजीव गांधी(फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड की दोषी नलिनी की समय पूर्व रिहा करने की याचिका खारिज

29 अगस्त 2019

Nalini Sriharan
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड की दोषी नलिनी की परोल हाईकोर्ट ने तीन हफ्ते के लिए बढ़ाई

22 अगस्त 2019

नलिनी श्रीहरन (फाइल फोटो)
India News

राजीव गांधी हत्याकांड की दोषी नलिनी श्रीहरन पैरोल बढ़ाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट पहुंची

20 अगस्त 2019

rajiv gandhi supreme court सीबीआई
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

Ranu Mondal
Bollywood

सेल्फी खिंचवाने को लेकर फैन के साथ रानू मंडल ने की बदतमीजी, बोलीं- 'आपने छुआ कैसे?

5 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस कर रही प्रदर्शन, किरण बेदी जैसे कमिश्नर की मांग
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी बवाल: नाराज पुलिसवालों को मनाने पहुंचे कमिश्नर के सामने लगे किरण बेदी के नारे

5 नवंबर 2019

Sahil khan and Ayesha
Bollywood

फ्लॉप होने के बाद भी करोड़ों कमाता है ये अभिनेता, टाइगर श्रॉफ की मां से जुड़ चुका है नाम

5 नवंबर 2019

tabu
Bollywood

हूबहू मां की तरह दिखती हैं ये मशहूर अभिनेत्री, बहन के जन्मदिन पर शेयर की थ्रोबैक तस्वीर

5 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या विवाद
India News

अयोध्या मामला: कभी भी आ सकता है फैसला, केंद्र ने यूपी भेजे चार हजार जवान

5 नवंबर 2019

राज्यपाल से मिलने के बाद पत्रकारों से बातचीत करते संजय राउत
India News

महाराष्ट्र में खींचतान जारी: राउत ने फिर दोहराया, अगला सीएम शिवसेना का ही होगा

5 नवंबर 2019

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
India News

सुषमा स्वराज की सर्जरी को तैयार नहीं थे एम्स के डॉक्टर, लेकिन वो बोलीं...

5 नवंबर 2019

बच्चे का वीडियो वायरल
Delhi NCR

वकील अंकल! मेरे पापा तो पुलिसवाले हैं, सब कहते हैं कि वह कम पढ़े-लिखे हैं, लेकिन आप तो...

5 नवंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान ने भारत से भागे डकैत भूपत को दी थी पनाह
World

भारत से भागे डाकू को पाकिस्तान ने दी थी पनाह, पत्नी ने छोड़ दिया था सिंदूर लगाना

5 नवंबर 2019

devendra fadanvis
India News

शाह-फडणवीस और सोनिया-पवार की मुलाकात के बाद भी नहीं सुलझी महाराष्ट्र की गुत्थी, भाजपा ने चला आखिरी दांव

5 नवंबर 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

पीएम मोदी ने दिल्ली में प्रदूषण और गुजरात में तूफान पर की समीक्षा बैठक

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार सुबह वरिष्ठ अधिकारियों के साथ दिल्ली में प्रदूषण की स्थिति और गुजरात चक्रवात की स्थिति की समीक्षा की। बैठक में उपस्थित लोगों में प्रधान मंत्री के प्रधान सचिव और प्रधान मंत्री के प्रधान सलाहकार शामिल थे।

5 नवंबर 2019

पराली (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

इन किसानों से सीखें पराली के बेहतर उपयोग, किसी ने गत्ता बनाया तो किसी ने पशुचारा

5 नवंबर 2019

शिवसेना
India News

महाराष्ट्र में सस्पेंस बरकार, संजय राउत का भाजपा पर वार कहा- शिवसेना ही बनाएगी सरकार

5 नवंबर 2019

प्रदर्शन करते दिल्ली पुलिस के कर्मचारी
India News

30 साल पहले भी दिल्ली पुलिस से भिड़े थे वकील, IPS किरण बेदी ने करवा दिया था लाठीचार्ज

5 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

अनोखी पहल: स्कूल में ईमानदारी स्टोर, बच्चे सीख रहे जीवन का पाठ

5 नवंबर 2019

विजया रेड्डी
India News

महिला तहसीलदार काे दिनदहाड़े दफ्तर में पेट्राेल छिड़ककर जिंदा जला डाला, अब ड्राइवर ने भी दम तोड़ा

5 नवंबर 2019

Delhi Police Protest
India News

खाली हो सकते हैं दिल्ली के थाने और चौकियां, प्रदर्शन में भाग लेने के लिए निकले पुलिसकर्मी

5 नवंबर 2019

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

रॉबर्ट वाड्रा की अग्रिम जमानत के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा ईडी, 25 नवंबर को अगली सुनवाई

5 नवंबर 2019

छठ पूजा (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
India News

अमेरिका में भी धूमधाम से मना छठ पर्व, 500 से ज्यादा भारतीय-अमेरिकियों ने लिया हिस्सा

5 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अनुच्छेद 370: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने किशोर न्याय समिति को नई रिपोर्ट दाखिल करने को कहा

5 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र में सस्पेंस बरकार, संजय राउत का भाजपा पर वार कहा- शिवसेना ही बनाएगी सरकार

महाराष्ट्र में राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी (NCP) और शिवसेना साथ मिलकर सरकार बना सकते हैं और कांग्रेस उन्हें बाहर से समर्थन करेगी। हालांकि इसी बीच संजय राउत का एक बयान आया जिसमें उन्होंने साफ कहा कि सीएम शिवसेना का ही होगा।

5 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:25

'पति पत्नी और वो' के ट्रेलर रिलीज पर बोले कार्तिक आर्यन नहीं देखी पुरानी फिल्म

5 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:01

लोग हैं हैरान, विनोद खन्ना का बेटा रहा संन्यास

5 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 2:21

On Location Shoot: बाल वीर में पूरे भारत नगर के बच्चे हो गए किडनैप, देखिए क्या होगा आगे

5 नवंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:51

On Location Shoot: तेरा क्या होगा आलिया में तारा हुई गायब, देखिए क्या होगा आगे

5 नवंबर 2019

जगन मोहन रेड्डी (फाइल फोटो)
India News

आंध्र सरकार ने लिया फैसला वापस, एपीजे कलाम के नाम पर ही दिए जाएंगे पुरस्कार

5 नवंबर 2019

ट्रेन से लाए गए मजदूर
India News

पांच साथियों की हत्या के बाद कश्मीर से कोलकाता लौटे 138 मजदूर

5 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने मस्जिद में महिलाओं के प्रवेश वाली याचिका पर 10 दिनों के लिए स्थगित की सुनवाई

5 नवंबर 2019

हंस राज
India News

भाजपा सांसद हंसराज हंस के ऑफिस के बाहर फायरिंग, गोली चलाने वाला शख्स गिरफ्तार

5 नवंबर 2019

बगदादी
India News

सीरिया से तुर्की ने बगदादी की बहन को किया गिरफ्तार, ISIS से है रश्मिया अवाद का कनेक्शन

5 नवंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

कर्नाटक: सिब्बल का सुप्रीम कोर्ट से अनुरोध येदियुरप्पा के टेप को लिया जाए ऑन रिकॉर्ड

5 नवंबर 2019

