अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर संसद में गतिरोध, राज्यसभा और लोकसभा की कार्यवाही स्थगित

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Mar 2018 11:38 AM IST
IN PARLIAMENT NO CONFIDENCE MOTION BY TDP OR YSR
टीडीपी(तेलगू देशम पार्टी) के सांसदों ने संसद में गांधी प्रतिमा के सामने प्रदर्शन किया। आंध्र प्रदेश के लिए विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने की मांग को लेकर ये प्रदर्शन किया गया। आपको बता दें कि लोकसभा में आज फिर से अविश्वास प्रस्ताव आने के आसार नजर आ रहे हैं जोकि मोदी सरकार के लिए अग्निपरीक्षा साबित होगी।
राज्यसभा और लोकसभा में हंगामे की वजह से दोनों ही सदनों की कार्यवाही को स्थगित कर दिया गया है। राज्यसभा की कार्यवाही को कल सुबह 11 बजे तक और लोकसभा की कार्यवाही को आज 12 बजे तक के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया। 

उम्मीद जताई जा रही है कि आज प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी भी लोकसभा में मौजूद रहेंगे। आपको बता दें कि वाईएसआर कांग्रेस और तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) के सांसदों का लोकसभा में हंगामा मंगलवार को भी जारी रहा था, जिसके कारण लोकसभा की कार्यवाही स्थगित कर दी गई थी।

वहीं कई पार्टियों का रुख अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के समर्थन को लेकर अबतक साफ नहीं हैं। अब तक संसद में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर वाईएसआर कांग्रेस और तेलुगु देशम पार्टी की योजना नाकाम हुई है। लोकसभा और राज्यसभा में जोरदार हंगामे के बाद से दोनों ही सदनों की कार्यवाही कई बार स्थगित की जा चुकी है। 
 

 

