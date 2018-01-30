अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   India News ›   In Bofors case AG Venugopal Said, CBI should not file special leave petition

बोफोर्स मामले में बोले अटॉर्नी जनरल वेणुगोपाल- विशेष अनुमति याचिका दाखिल न करे CBI

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 11:00 AM IST
In Bofors case AG Venugopal Said, CBI should not file special leave petition
AG Venugopal
बोफोर्स मामले में अटॉर्नी जनरल केके वेणुगोपाल ने सरकार को सलाह दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि CBI को बोफोर्स मामले में स्पेशल लीव पिटीशन(SLP) फाइल नहीं करनी चाहिए। क्योंकि इस मामले को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में खारिज किया जा सकता है। 

डिपार्टमेंट ऑफ पर्सनल एण्ड ट्रेनिंग(DoPT) को लिखे पत्र में वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि CBI को कोर्ट में लंबित ऐसे ही एक मामले में अपना मत साफ करना चाहिए। CBI ने कहा था कि वह एक SLP फाइल करना चाहती है जिसमें दिल्ली हाई कोर्ट के 31 मई 2005 के फैसले को चुनौती देने की बात कही गयी थी। फैसले में यूरोप आधारित हिंदुजा ब्रदर्स के खिलाफ बोफोर्स मामले में सभी आरोप खारिज कर दिये गये थे।

आपको बता दें कि CBI ने 22 जनवरी 1990 को एक एफआईआर दर्ज की थी जिसमें स्वीडिश आर्म्स  मैन्यूफैक्चर्स बोफोर्स के प्रेसीडेंट मार्टिन अर्डबो और मध्यस्थ बिन चढ्ढा और हिंदुजा पर आपराधिक साजिश रचने, धोखाधड़ी और जालसाजी का मामला दर्ज किया गया था।

सूत्रों के मुताबिक DoPT ने CBI की मांग पर अटॉर्नी जनरल से कानूनी राय मांगी थी। DoPT के सचिव को लिखे पत्र में वेणुगोपाल ने कहा कि अब इस मामले में 12 साल गुजर चुके हैं। अगर इस मामले में SLP दाखिल की जाती है तो सुप्रीम कोर्ट इसे खारिज कर देगा। क्योंकि इस मामले में पहले ही काफी देरी हो चुकी है। उन्होंने कहा कि रिकॉर्डस में ऐसी कोई वजह नहीं है जिसमें सुप्रीम कोर्ट को यह बताया जा सके कि मामले को उसके समक्ष लाने में इतनी देरी क्यों हुई। 

बोफोर्स मामले में याचिकाकर्ता और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के वकील अजय अग्रवाल ने केके वेणुगोपाल को पत्र लिखकर अनुरोध किया है कि वह CBI से कहें कि बोफोर्स मामले में उत्तर सहित हलफनामा पेश करें और जो भी जरूरी कागजात हों, उन्हें भी जमा करे। 




