
आईएमसीटी ने बंगाल सचिव को लिखा पत्र, कहा- राज्य को होना पड़ेगा पारदर्शी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कोलकाता Updated Mon, 04 May 2020 01:51 PM IST
कोरोना के मरीजों के ठीक होने के बाद घर लौटने के दौरान कुछ स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।
कोरोना के मरीजों के ठीक होने के बाद घर लौटने के दौरान कुछ स्वास्थ्य कर्मी। - फोटो : PTI
पश्चिम बंगाल में कोरोना वायरस को लेकर जमीनी स्तर की जानकारी प्राप्त करने के लिए सरकार ने एक अतंर-मंत्रालयी केंद्रीय टीम (आईएमसीटी) को राज्य में भेजा हुआ है। जहां सोमवार को टीम का आखिरी दिन है। आईएमसीटी नेता अपूर्वा चंद्रा ने बंगाल के मुख्य सचिव को पत्र लिखा है। जिसमें उन्होंने कहा, 'राज्य को संक्रमित मरीजों के आंकड़ों में पारदर्शी और सुसंगत होना चाहिए। इसके अलावा वायरस के प्रसार को कम नहीं करना चाहिए।'
