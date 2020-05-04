आईएमसीटी ने बंगाल सचिव को लिखा पत्र, कहा- राज्य को होना पड़ेगा पारदर्शी

IMCT writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary on their final day in the state. “State needs to be transparent & consistent in reporting figures & not play down spread of virus”, writes IMCT leader Apurva Chandra pic.twitter.com/u6mtaWRZtt— ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020
